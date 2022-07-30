Prime Macron 2022: date of entry into force, new conditions, limit... All the info!

PRIME MACRON. After the Senate vote, the "purchasing power bonus" will not be granted to all companies. Discover all the novelties voted in the hemicycle.

[Updated July 30, 2022 at 3:13 p.m.] The vote on the purchasing power bill was at the heart of all discussions in the Senate, this Thursday, July 28, 2022. The senators, mostly on the right, maintained their refusal to perpetuate the Macron "new version" bonus for all companies! Against the advice of the government, it will be limited to companies with fewer than 50 employees. Its continuation until December 31, 2023 has not been called into question, and its tripling up to 3,000 euros, either. The government wants to perpetuate the bonus in the private sector with a "value sharing bonus". The Senate also voted in favor of splitting the Macron bonus. It will be limited to 4 installments so as not to replace salary increases. Good to know, apprentices on an apprenticeship contract will be entitled to this Macron bonus, as the Minister of Labor Olivier Dussopt announced on Thursday July 28: "They are eligible since they have an employment contract". Conversely, trainees will not be able to benefit from it, because they are not bound to the company by an employment contract. Discover the three main novelties to remember after the examination of the text in the Senate:

Thanks to the amendment voted by the deputies in the National Assembly last week, the amount of the value-sharing bonus will triple. These ceilings will increase from 1,000 euros to 3,000 euros for all. And from 2,000 euros to 6,000 euros for companies benefiting from a profit-sharing agreement, just like those whose number of employees is less than fifty. Good to know, the Macron bonus can reach 8,000 euros in a very specific case: an employer who has already paid the bonus (old version) this year, can pay it again from August 1, 2022. Enough to allow employers to pay up to 8,000 euros in premium, in all, over the year 2022 (2,000 6,000). As a reminder, this bonus remains based on voluntary work, no obligation falls on employers concerning its payment, whatever amount it may be. Last year, the average payment amount of the Macron bonus was 506 euros.

The exceptional purchasing power bonus is exempt from income tax and from any social security contributions or contributions. But then, who is eligible for the Macron bonus? Employees whose remuneration is less than 3 times the Smic (over the 12 months preceding the payment). This Macron bonus does not replace any element of remuneration. Already extended in 2021, the PEPA bonus is renewed for the year 2022. Note that the employer is not obliged to pay the Macron bonus. If he wishes to pay it, he has the option of doing so to all of his employees, or only to employees whose remuneration is less than 3 times the minimum wage. In 2022, the Macron bonus benefits both employees and apprentices, as well as temporary workers and public officials. The employer can completely modulate the amount of the payment of the PEPA bonus according to the beneficiary according to certain criteria such as the employee's remuneration, the employee's classification level, his working conditions during the Covid crisis, or still his working time over a year.

