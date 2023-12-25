Presidential 2027: Marine Le Pen “will be the candidate of the National Rally”

The RN spokesperson announced that the finalist of the last two presidential elections would represent the party again in 2027.

This is not a surprise, even if it is not a formal formalization. Three and a half years before the next presidential election, major maneuvers are starting to take place within political parties. If among the supporters of Emmanuel Macron, the battle promises to be arduous to know who will represent the presidential camp in 2027 and the left seems to be in total limbo with a particularly fragile Nupes, it is a party which has already fixed its course: the National Rally.

The party with the flame already has its candidate ready to try to access the presidential palace: Marine Le Pen. Julien Odoul, spokesperson for the RN, announced this Tuesday, December 26 during the CNews morning show: “She will be our candidate for the next presidential election.” The one who is also a deputy for Yonne came to confirm the words of the main interested party who, in mid-September, had declared herself as the "natural candidate" of his camp with a view to conquering the Elysée.

For the daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, this should therefore be her fourth candidacy for the supreme office. In 2012, she failed in the first round (3rd, 17.90%), then managed to reach the second round twice, in 2017 (33.90% in the 2nd round) and 2022 (41.45%). . In five years, she had gained nearly three million additional votes.

According to a poll carried out at the end of October by Ifop-Fiducial for Le Figaro, the MP for Pas-de-Calais could collect more than 30% of the votes in the 1st round and come in first, gaining almost 10 points compared to the 1st round of 2022 The 2nd round had not been tested with the respondents.