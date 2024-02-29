Present at the Enfoirés concert, Antoine Dupont will play in the Los Angeles tournament, the program

The captain of the XV of France will play his second rugby sevens tournament.

If you are going to see Antoine Dupont during the Enfoirés concert this Friday March 1, microphone in hand, singing at the top of his lungs alongside Esteban Ocon in particular, the captain of the French rugby 15 team will have another meeting very important with the Los Angeles tournament, its second meeting with rugby sevens.

After a great bronze medal during the Vancouver tournament, the first podium of the season and therefore the first medal in history for Antoine Dupont, the French have the same ambition throughout the weekend. For this tournament, the Blues inherited a dense but affordable group with Canada, Great Britain and, icing on the cake, Fiji. For the first time in his career, Antoine Dupont will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with double Olympic champions.

Quarter-finals

Semi-finals

Final Monday March 4 at 3:32 a.m.

The Los Angeles tournament can be followed live on the rugbypass.tv platform (free access after creating an account) and on the france.tv platform.