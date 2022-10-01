PREMIER LEAGUE. Manchester United - Manchester City: Pre-Match Live

On the return from the international break, Manchester United challenged the other club in the city, Manchester City. The Red Devils, victorious in their last four matches, hope to bring down the champion, still undefeated.

The derbies are not matches like the others, they exhale a particular odor, carrying the reminiscences of the past, the wounds of one camp at the time of the triumphs of the other, the weight of years of submission when the king of the city ​​or even the country wore the opposing colors. For a long time Manchester was red, drunk on the successes of the Red Devils since the Charlton-Best decades until recently with Giggs, Scholes and company. But since the withdrawal of Sir Alex Ferguson followed by the decline of United and the arrival of the Emirati shareholder at City followed by that of Pep Guardiola, the city has fallen under the yoke of the Sky Blues, the sky blue blooming on their shoulders . A change of power that reinforced the appeal of a derby that had long lost its flavor. "I like these matches. They make you vibrate, give you a special energy. We will do everything to win," said Erik Ten Hag. A feeling shared in the camp opposite. "It's a big rivalry in the city but I'm just trying to guess what they're going to do and how to beat them," confirms Pep Guardiola.

The Spanish technician knows that beating this Manchester United will not be easy. Catastrophic in the first two matches of the season, the rival has changed its face since the rout at Brentford (0-4). Close to taking the door, Erik Ten Hag made strong changes within his group. Captain Maguire was sent to the bench, like Cristiano Ronaldo, in order to restore solidity, serenity and dynamism to his moribund team. Result, the Red Devils are transformed and have aligned 4 consecutive successes, beating in particular Liverpool (2-1) and Arsenal (3-1) at Old Trafford, to return to the upper echelons of the Premier League. The Dutch technician reversed the pressure and restored pride to United supporters. Because he does not intend to be satisfied with this recovery. The former Ajax Amsterdam is ambitious and claims it even more before the derby. "At Manchester United, the line is clear: we want to win every game. This Sunday is no exception. We have to deliver the best possible performance and get them out of their pattern," said Ten Hag. amputated by injuries. Thus, on the offensive front, he will have to do without Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, both in the recovery phase. A hard blow as the latter weighed on the performance of his team with already 2 goals and 3 assists in 6 matches. Another package to note, that of Maguire, touched with England. Detrimental absences at the time of going to challenge City on its lawn and the scoring machine Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker, author of 11 goals in 7 matches, was on everyone's lips but Ten Hag evacuated the subject. "We are not facing Haaland but City," he objected.

If he refuses to focus “attention on the former Dortmund, Ten Hag knows that one of the keys to the match will lie in the ability of his people to cut the relationship between the Norwegian and his partners, starting with De Bruyne . In a few weeks, Haaland has established himself as City's No. 1 weapon, the one that was so lacking in Guardiola's formidable collective. The latter obviously relies on his striker but also calls on the intelligence of his players to do things right. "We have to be calm and make the right decisions. We have to have the perfect match or they will punish us in small spaces. We can't be lazy," said the Spaniard, who knows that the slightest error will be exploited by the opponent. "I always expect the best from our opponents. They still have a good result in Southampton (1-0) which was not easy and against Arsenal at home (3-1), they are in a good period. “, continues Guardiola. However, the Citizens are also at the head of a good series. Undefeated this season, they devoured all who showed up at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 16 goals in 4 matches, conceding 3. At home, they have not lost in the Premier League since February 19 (2-3 against Tottenham), i.e. 8 consecutive matches. This Sunday, a series will end, it remains to be seen which in a derby which promises to be very disputed between a champion in control and a team with renewed pride and ambition.

