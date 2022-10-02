PREMIER LEAGUE. Manchester United - Manchester City: Foden scores early, follow the match live

Great start to the match for Manchester City, which has already found the opening thanks to Foden against a cold United team. Follow the Manchester derby live.

The kick-off of the match of the 9th day of the Premier League between Manchester City and Manchester United will be given at the stroke of 3 p.m., at the Etihad Stadium.

The Manchester derby between City and United will be broadcast exclusively by the Canal group and accessible on the Canal Foot channel, a newly created channel dedicated exclusively, as its name suggests, to football.

The meeting between Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United will be available for streaming on the MyCanal platform.

BetClic : Manchester City : 1,35 / Nul : 5,35 / Manchester United : 7,15

Sports betting: Manchester City: 1.35 / Draw: 5.70 / Manchester United: 7.40

Winamax : Manchester City : 1,35 / Nul : 5,70 / Manchester United : 7,50

Manchester City: Ederson - Walker, Akanji, Aké, Cancelo - Gundogan (c), Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne - Foden, Grealish, Haaland.

Manchester United: De Gea - Dalot, Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Malaysia - McTominay, Eriksen, Anthony, Bruno Fernandes (c), Jadon Sancho - Rashford.