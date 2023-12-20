Prague attack: Who is David K., 24, the attacker who killed 15 people in the Czech Republic?

Shot dead by the police, the assailant of the attack in Prague this Thursday in the Czech Republic is believed to be a certain David K., aged 24. He allegedly first killed his father before going to a university building.

Drama in the Czech Republic. On the afternoon of Thursday, December 21, an individual opened fire in Charles University, in the heart of Prague. The prestigious establishment is located near the most touristy area of ​​the city. The latest report shows more than 15 dead and at least 24 injured, Czech police said early in the evening. The main suspect was shot dead by the police. It seems that it is a certain David K. According to the Czech media Lidové Noviny, the young man is a Czech history student. It is also reported that he suffered from psychological disorders.

The killing also appears to have no link with “international terrorism”, as Interior Minister Vit Rakusan assured. Lidové Noviny relays for his part that at the time of the attack at the university, David K. was already wanted by the police because he had already killed his father in his native village. It is also mentioned that he could have planted a homemade bomb in this same village before going to the capital. Bomb that ultimately didn't work.

"At 12:45 p.m., police were informed that a 24-year-old man was supposed to leave the village of Hostoun for Prague, claiming he wanted to commit suicide. A dead man was found in the village from which he left, it was the father of the attacker,” police chief Martin Vondrasek detailed at a press conference, affirming in passing that it would be a “premeditated” act. While the shooter's motivations remain unclear at this stage, Czech media outlet Lidové Noviny reports that David K ​​apparently used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to shoot at the students. The shooting in Prague is the deadliest in the history of the Czech Republic to date.

The Modem deputy for French people living abroad residing in the Czech Republic, Frédéric Petit, posted images online to reflect the climate of fear in Prague. Students were holed up in classrooms before evacuation operations were carried out. “They evacuated us all, it was terribly scary, there were a lot of police everywhere with machine guns shouting at us to run away,” student Klára told the daily MFDnes.