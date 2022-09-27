Portugal - Spain: time, TV channel... Match info

For their last group match in the Nations League, Portugal and Spain face each other in Braga to reach the last four of the competition. Advantage to the Portuguese who have two points ahead of their rivals.

The football authorities have set up the League of Nations to give importance and consistency to friendly matches that are too often underestimated and trashed. Tonight, Portugal and Spain will not play a friendly match, if possible between the two Iberian rivals, but what is similar to a quarter-final as rightly recalled in a press conference Luis Enrique . "We are going to approach it as if it were the quarter-finals in Qatar, we have to play a game and we only have to win," explained the Spanish coach seriously. Win to see the last four of the competition and a little more than that too.

More than the semi-finals, Luis Enrique sees in this shock offered to his Roja the opportunity for a dress rehearsal less than two months before the start of the World Cup in Qatar against an opponent she could easily find themselves in the knockout stage. Also, the former FC Barcelona technician will ask his players to apply themselves and show a different face than a few days ago when they lost against Switzerland, conceding two goals from set pieces ( 1-2). A more conquering and offensive face, with more direct play towards Alvaro Morata, tipped to lead the Spanish attack. Because if the Spaniards still excel with the ball Pedri and Gavi having taken over in the middle of Iniesta and Xavi, the game tends to purr attests to the 74% possession against the Helvetii for 4 unfortunate shots, as much as their opponents . A performance that made Luis Enrique say that he had witnessed the "most messy" first period since becoming a coach. Against Portugal, Spain must be reassured about their ability to score but also to defend. Beyond the problems approaching the opposing goal, Enrique's men are lurching behind in the absence of Aymeric Laporte, touched in the knee and still uncertain for the World Cup. The Eric Garcia-Pau Torres duo is not all-risk insurance and lacks authority. More than victory, the coach of La Roja intends to garner confidence because the objective is not today but in two months.

On the Portuguese side, the motivation is the same with also this desire to score a direct opponent for the world title. "We are not going to play any other way just because two outcomes are possible," assured Fernando Santos. Another way of saying that the Portuguese coach is waiting for a victory for his team. If possible like Saturday against the Czech Republic (4-0). The Portuguese seem ahead of their opponents with more certainty in the game. If Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be less influential, it is for the benefit of Bruno Fernandes who is gradually taking control of the selection along with Bernardo Silva. A new balance that Fernando Santos is pleased to have found, without denying the selection's top scorer, still a threat at 37 and a guide for his young team-mates. Tonight, Portugal only need a draw to ensure its place in the semi-finals of the League of Nations but will not deny itself, against a Spain that Danilo expects to see very offensive and play the blow thoroughly on Portuguese soil where it has not won since 19 year.

The meeting between Portugal and Spain in Group 2 of League A should start around 8:45 p.m., at the side of the Municipal de Braga stadium.

The match between Portugal and Spain counting for the 6th and last day of the group stage of the League of Nations will be broadcast unencrypted on La Chaîne L'Equipe.

The match between Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Alvaro Morata's Spain will be available for streaming on the L'Equipe Live platform.

BetClic: Portugal: 2.35 / Draw: 3.25 / Spain: 3.20

Sports bets: Portugal: 2.35 / Draw: 3.25 / Spain: 3.20

Winamax: Portugal: 2.35 / Draw: 3.25 / Spain: 3.20

Portugal : Costa – Canelo, Ruben Dias, Danilo, Nuno Mendes – Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes – Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo ©, Leao.

Spain: Unai Simon – Carvajal, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Gaya – Rodri, Gavi, Pedri – Ferran Torres, Asensio, Morata ©.