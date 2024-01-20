Poll: Attal starts with a little more confidence than Philippe, Castex and Borne

Gabriel Attal's first steps at the head of government were better received by the French than those of his predecessors Édouard Philippe, Jean Castex and Élisabeth Borne.

37% of French people would favorably judge Gabriel Attal's debut as head of Government, according to an Ipsos poll commissioned by La Tribune and published on Saturday January 20. An encouraging score, since it is higher than those obtained by the other Prime Ministers of Emmanuel Macron, Édouard Philippe, Jean Castex or Élisabeth Borne. The latter had also recorded the lowest score with only 27% of French people who judged its first steps at Matignon favorably.

Expected on January 30 before Parliament to make his general policy declaration, Gabriel Attal must however still prove himself to the French, because, according to the same survey, 37% of them would also disapprove of his action, reveals BFMTV. The percentage rises to 65% concerning Emmanuel Macron's action.

His ministers, for their part, obtained satisfactory results. At the Ministry of the Economy for seven years, Bruno Le Maire is the most popular with 44% of French people who would judge him favorably. Rachida Dati, elected by the Republicans and appointed as Minister of Culture in a Renaissance government, obtained a result of 23%. A normal score "since she has just arrived", explains Brice Teinturier, deputy general manager of Ipsos, according to BFMTV. And “at the same time, the sign that she will have to prove herself”. At the heart of controversies since her appointment, the Minister of National Education and Sport, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, is last in the ranking with only 6% of French people who would favorably judge her entry into the Government.