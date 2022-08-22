Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: new images for the next Pokémon

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple are coming to Nintendo Switch very soon. A new chapter in the Pokémon anthology that is likely to liven up our winter.

[Updated August 22, 2022 4:27 PM] Pokémon fans will be excited to step into the ninth generation of Pokémon games with the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple. The next two versions of the famous and essential monument of pop culture arrive next November, and intend to give a little boost to a franchise in slight decline. On the menu, a cooperation mode for up to four players, a brand new Pokédex to complete, new combat mechanics and unknown lands to explore. We summarize everything you need to know about it.

Although it was not clearly named during Pokémon Presents on Sunday February 27, a new region will host the plot of the Pokémon Purple and Pokémon Scarlet games. Our favorite trainers will be able to discover new Pokémon there, a world "for young and old" that can be explored entirely in an open way, without transition between areas and offering many new features that will quickly convince fans and addicts of the Pokémon formula. . There is cooperative play for up to four players and Pokémon trading. Visually, the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet is reminiscent of certain European coasts. To be continued...

If you wanted to vary your first hours of play in the new Pokémon games of 9G a little, it's something to celebrate. There will be three new starters, who are none other than Poussacha, Coiffeton and Chochodile. Our three little comrades offer us a new way to discover the new world of these ninth generation Pokémon games. And out of the question to deprive yourself of it. Poussacha is a grass-type Pokemon, while Coiffeton is water-type and Chochodile is fire-type.

Who says new generation of Pokémon, also says new Legendary Pokémon. We will of course find these mythical animals in the two versions Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Koraidon will be the Legendary Pokémon of the Scarlet version, while Miraidon will be that of the Violet version. We also saw three new Pokémon in this trailer, in the person of Olivini (plant), Gourmelet (normal) and Pohm (elektrik), all as cute as each other. Find all the info on the official Pokémon website.

Between the new Legendary Pokémon, the three starter Pokémon and three new Pokémon, the very recent trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple offered us a lot of information on our new companions. Eight names can be drawn from all this excitement to form the first Generation 9 Pokédex. A pokédex that will undoubtedly have to be completed for Olim and Turum, your two new teachers, to discover just below. For now, we're focusing on the new Pokémon in the Pokédex:

For the first time in the history of Pokémon games, your protagonists will be able to meet two different teachers depending on your version of the game. Turum is the teacher of the Violet version while Olim is the teacher of the Scarlet version. Of course, apart from a few lines of dialogue, they shouldn't offer very different content from one version to another. A question of taste, as often for the choice between the two versions.

If the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet is a small event for the community of Pokémon players, it is also an important moment for the world of video games. Pokémon has established itself for just over 25 years as a mainstay of pop culture, in every cultural medium imaginable. But it is in the video game that our favorite little animals have created the most expectations with their audience. And we finally know the official release date: November 18, 2022 on Nintendo Switch.