Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Discover Paldea in a long gameplay video

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are due in a few weeks, and we are already scrambling to find out the names and faces of the ninth generation of Pokémon. The good news of the day is that we can see some of them in the new game trailer.

[Updated on October 06, 2022 at 3:26 p.m.] In a few weeks, you will have the opportunity to discover the new Paldea region in Pokémon Purple and Pokémon Scarlet. The next two games from The Pokémon Company bring us the ninth generation of our favorite little companions, about which we already know some new details. Indeed, Game Freak, once again at the controls, offers us a whole new gameplay presentation of these next two versions, which take us to the Paldea region, therefore. We can see new content there, which we decipher in detail in the article just below.

The next two Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple games will take place in the Paldea region. This new land inspired by the Mediterranean coast is the natural habitat of completely new Pokémon. You start there as a student at Paldea Academy as a member of the Treasure Hunt program. You will therefore embark on a long day of learning, encounters and discoveries on the roads of the region, while completing your Pokédex, capturing Pokémon and participating in fights of all kinds.

If you wanted to vary your first hours of play in the new Pokémon games of 9G a little, it's something to celebrate. There will be three new starters, who are none other than Poussacha, Coiffeton and Chochodile. Our three little comrades offer us a new way to discover the new world of these ninth generation Pokémon games. And out of the question to deprive yourself of it. Poussacha is a grass-type Pokemon, while Coiffeton is water-type and Chochodile is fire-type.

Who says new generation of Pokémon, also says new Legendary Pokémon. We will of course find these mythical animals in the two versions Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Koraidon will be the Legendary Pokémon of the Scarlet version, while Miraidon will be that of the Violet version. We also saw three new Pokémon in this trailer, in the person of Olivini (plant), Gourmelet (normal) and Pohm (elektrik), all as cute as each other. Find all the info on the official Pokémon website.

Between the new Legendary Pokémon, the three starter Pokémon and three new Pokémon, the very recent trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple offered us a lot of information on our new companions. Eight names can be drawn from all this excitement to form the first Generation 9 Pokédex. A pokédex that will undoubtedly have to be completed for Olim and Turum, your two new teachers, to discover just below. For now, we're focusing on the new Pokémon in the Pokédex:

Motorizard is the new addition of this new generation! Unveiled in a Pokémon Scarlet multiplayer mode gameplay trailer, this large lizard is a Normal-type and Dragon-type Pokémon. . He is 1.6m tall and weighs 63kg. It falls under the Pokémon Mount category. He may possess the Molt talent. It is described as follows: "This Pokémon has been present in the homes of Paldea since ancient times. It is of a mild temperament and it is not uncommon to see it carrying human beings on its back. It does not seem disturb it at all, because the body heat of the people it carries protects it from the cold. It can run at 120 km/h with a human being on its back. Its extremely robust head and flexible tail are not only used for keep balance and absorb shock while running, they also allow him to attack skillfully in combat."

For the first time in the history of Pokémon games, your protagonists will be able to meet two different teachers depending on your version of the game. Turum is the teacher of the Violet version while Olim is the teacher of the Scarlet version. Of course, apart from a few lines of dialogue, they shouldn't offer very different content from one version to another. A question of taste, as often for the choice between the two versions.

If the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet is a small event for the community of Pokémon players, it is also an important moment for the world of video games. Pokémon has established itself for just over 25 years as a mainstay of pop culture, in every cultural medium imaginable. But it is in the video game that our favorite little animals have created the most expectations with their audience. And we finally know the official release date: November 18, 2022 on Nintendo Switch.