Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: all the new features detailed in a new trailer

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple bring with them an all-new Pokémon experience in the Paldea region, showcased in a new gameplay trailer.

[Updated Oct 07, 2022 11:26 AM] Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple are only a few weeks away. Both new games introduce us to a never-before-seen region of the Pokémon universe, as well as the ninth generation of our favorite companions. But that's not all, the games also intend to advance the well-known formula of Pokémon games in a new direction, by offering quite surprising gameplay innovations. They were presented to us in a brand new fourteen-minute gameplay trailer, which we break down for you in detail just below.

The next two Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple games will take place in the Paldea region. This new land inspired by the Mediterranean coast is the natural habitat of completely new Pokémon. You start there as a student at Paldea Academy as a member of the Treasure Hunt program. You will therefore embark on a long day of learning, encounters and discoveries on the roads of the region, while completing your Pokédex, capturing Pokémon and participating in fights of all kinds.

In Paldea, there are various endemic processes that will impact the fights, such as Teracrystallization. In battle, your Pokémon has the ability to Teracrystallize, boosting skills tied to its Teracrystallize type. An additional mechanic allowing you to turn the tide during a badly embarked confrontation. But that's not all, you will also have the possibility of finding shiny Pokémon in the wild which will have the possibility of crystallizing in battle, offering you a much more difficult challenge. Each Pokémon can have a random Teracrystallization type among the 18 different types present in the game.

Besides Teracrystallization, a few new gameplay features are coming with these two new versions of Pokémon. In particular, we can see the new "Forward" function, which allows you to order your Partner Pokémon to go fight a wild Pokémon or pick up an object. A function that will save you a lot of time. Speaking of saving time, would you happen to know what the secret function of Miraidon, the Legendary Pokémon of the Violet Edition, is? Well, it's simply to use a motorcycle, allowing you to move at full speed on the roads of Paldea.

As for Koraidon, the Legendary Pokémon of the Scarlet version, it also has a movement function, swapping the motocross style for a more classic steed, but no less fast. That's not all, we were also able to glimpse a new activity in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which comes in the form of Team Star's base attack. These gougnafiers will be your rivals throughout the adventure, and have different bases in the four corners of Paldea. You will have the possibility of capturing these bases by defeating all the minion Pokémon, in particular thanks to the use of the "Forward" skill which offers almost real-time combat. But that's not all, you will also have to have fought the boss of each base in ultimate fights of which we have not yet been able to see the images, and that's good.

It's a long-awaited feature that makes its arrival in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the opportunity to travel the world of Paldea in multiplayer. A co-op mode will be available in both Pokémon versions, accommodating up to four players. You will therefore have the opportunity to go on a Teracrystal Raid with your friends to fight very tough Teracrystallized Pokémon. The game will still remain mainly a solo game, allowing you to discover the mysteries of Paldea, fight titan Pokémons, become the champion of the Arenas or even kick the butt of Team Star entirely alone.

If you wanted to vary your first hours of play in the new Pokémon games of 9G a little, it's something to celebrate. There will be three new starters, who are none other than Poussacha, Coiffeton and Chochodile. Our three little comrades offer us a new way to discover the new world of these ninth generation Pokémon games. And out of the question to deprive yourself of it. Poussacha is a grass-type Pokemon, while Coiffeton is water-type and Chochodile is fire-type.

Who says new generation of Pokémon, also says new Legendary Pokémon. We will of course find these mythical animals in the two versions Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Koraidon will be the Legendary Pokémon of the Scarlet version, while Miraidon will be that of the Violet version. We also saw three new Pokémon in this trailer, in the person of Olivini (plant), Gourmelet (normal) and Pohm (elektrik), all as cute as each other. Find all the info on the official Pokémon website.

Between the new Legendary Pokémon, the three starter Pokémon and three new Pokémon, the very recent trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple offered us a lot of information on our new companions. Eight names can be drawn from all this excitement to form the first Generation 9 Pokédex. A pokédex that will undoubtedly have to be completed for Olim and Turum, your two new teachers, to discover just below. For now, we're focusing on the new Pokémon in the Pokédex:

Motorizard is the new addition of this new generation! Unveiled in a Pokémon Scarlet multiplayer mode gameplay trailer, this large lizard is a Normal-type and Dragon-type Pokémon. . He is 1.6m tall and weighs 63kg. It falls under the Pokémon Mount category. He may possess the Molt talent. It is described as follows: "This Pokémon has been present in the homes of Paldea since ancient times. It is of a mild temperament and it is not uncommon to see it carrying human beings on its back. It does not seem disturb it at all, because the body heat of the people it carries protects it from the cold. It can run at 120 km/h with a human being on its back. Its extremely robust head and flexible tail are not only used for keep balance and absorb shock while running, they also allow him to attack skillfully in combat."

For the first time in the history of Pokémon games, your protagonists will be able to meet two different teachers depending on your version of the game. Turum is the teacher of the Violet version while Olim is the teacher of the Scarlet version. Of course, apart from a few lines of dialogue, they shouldn't offer very different content from one version to another. A question of taste, as often for the choice between the two versions.

If the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet is a small event for the community of Pokémon players, it is also an important moment for the world of video games. Pokémon has established itself for just over 25 years as a mainstay of pop culture, in every cultural medium imaginable. But it is in the video game that our favorite little animals have created the most expectations with their audience. And we finally know the official release date: November 18, 2022 on Nintendo Switch.