Pokémon Legends Z-A: the next game in the license will be released in 2025

The Pokémon Company has just revealed the announcement of a new upcoming game for the famous pocket monsters license.

One of the most popular sagas in the history of video games is preparing to make its comeback in 2025. It was at the end of an online announcement video “Pokémon Presents” that the company “The Pokémon Company International” (or TPCI) has lifted the veil on the game “Pokémon Legends: Z-A” coming to Nintendo Switch.

The title still remains very mysterious and only a few images are available. These reveal in particular a city well known to fans of the saga: Illumis, represented by its large prismatic tower referring to our famous Eiffel Tower.

The addition of the name “Legends” is also not insignificant. In 2022, “Pokémon Legends: Arceus” was already released, a spin-off opus to the main series and set in the past of the Sinnoh region (region of the Pokémon X/Y games released in 2006). The TPCI company therefore intends to make “Legends” a truly separate series capable of rediscovering regions already known to fans. However, we will have to wait a little longer to find out if "Pokémon Legends: Z-A" takes place in the past or the future of the Pokémon X/Y games.

“Pokémon Legends: Z-A” doesn’t have a release date more specific than a vague “sometime in 2025.” The game will be released on “Nintendo Switch systems” which includes the base console, but also its Lite and OLED derivatives. While rumors concerning a new console coming at the beginning of 2025, this new Pokémon could well only be available on the current generation of the Nintendo Switch.