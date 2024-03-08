Poirier vs Saint-Denis: “It will be a bloody war”, information from the UFC 299 clash

During the night from Saturday to Sunday, Benoît Saint-Denis faces the American Dustin Poirier during UFC 299. Welcomed under American whistles at a press conference, the French fight gave the color of this fight which promises to be exceptional .

Benoît Saint-Denis set the scene before UFC 299. In Miami where the competition will be held, the French fighter was booed when he arrived at a press conference. Opposed to the American local Dustin Poirier on the night of Saturday to Sunday, “BSD” has the opportunity to rise to the rank of superstar, in the event of victory. "It is a great honor for me to fight Dustin Poirier on this UFC 299 card in his home country. I have prepared hard to give him the biggest fight possible. The best fighter will win. Saturday it will be a war bloody,” he declared two days before the co-main event clash.

Winner by KO of Frevola last November, Benoît Saint-Denis will face a legend of combat sport. A man who defeated Conor McGregor twice, posting a record of 29 wins to 8 losses. Present in the most famous MMA league since 2021, BSD has less experience than his opponent, who arrived in 2011. "He has guts. It's going to be a war! He's finished his last 5 opponents. I'm coming for him. finish, and he comes to finish me... it's going to be crazy! Enjoy the show", underlined Dustin Poirier, to our colleagues at RMC Sport. This fight is also the opportunity for Benoît Saint-Denis to represent French MMA at the highest level, one year after Ciryl Gane's loss against Jon Jones.

If the fights at UFC 299 begin at 11:30 p.m., the clash of the co-main event between Dustin Poirier and Benoît Saint-Denis is scheduled for Sunday, March 10 at around 4:00 a.m., depending on the duration of the previous fights at the Kaseya Center in Miami (United States). -United).

Holder of the TV rights to UFC 299, RMC Sport 2 will broadcast the event from the first fights at 11:30 p.m. The Benoît Saint-Denis fight will also be followed on the channel.

If you want to watch the UFC 299 co-main event between Dustin Poirier and Benoît Saint-Denis on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to subscribe to RMC Sport.