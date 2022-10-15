Pierre de Brauer: Who is the acting teacher at Star Academy?

BRAUER'S STONE. TF1 revealed that this season's theater teacher was Pierre de Brauer. Discover his portrait.

They are 13 new candidates to participate in the return season of Star Academy on TV, ten years after the last season aired. But viewers must also get to know the five teachers of these students, commissioned to teach them all the facets of the singing profession. On the program, singing, scenic expression, sport, dance and theatre.

For this last discipline, Pierre de Brauer is the teacher this season. The latter is already a teacher in normal times. He teaches improvisation at the Cours Florent in Brussels and can be found in improvisation matches. In addition to this job, Pierre de Brauer is an actor and has appeared in numerous advertisements for major brands.