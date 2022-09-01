PICTURES. Venice Film Festival: stars on the 2022 red carpet

VENICE MOSTRA 2022. The 79th Venice Film Festival runs from August 31 to September 10, 2022. The stars have begun parading the red carpet. In images, in pictures.

[Updated September 1, 2022 at 10:09 a.m.] The Venice Film Festival officially kicked off this Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The first stars began to parade on the occasion of the screening of White Noise by Noah Bauchman, coming soon to Netflix. On the red carpet, we were able to see Adam Driver, Regé-Jean Page, but also Mélanie Laurent or Catherine Deneuve, whose career is honored this year. The first photos are to be found a little further down.

The Venice Film Festival is one of the film festivals that closes the year. The 79th edition of this event runs until September 10, 2022. The jury, chaired by Julianne Moore, will have to establish a prize list among the 23 films in competition. The opening and closing ceremony will be broadcast on Canal. Among the anticipated films is The Whale, which offers Brendan Fraser his big comeback. Blonde, a Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, will also screen, as will White Noise starring Adam Driver.

The Venice Film Festival takes place every year at the end of summer. The 2022 edition of the international film festival in this Italian city is scheduled from August 31 to September 10, 2022. The winners of this 79th edition will be known on the last day of the festival.

The 2022 official selection of the Venice Film Festival was unveiled on July 26, 2022, just a few weeks before the launch of this 79th edition. Below, find the list of films presented in competition at the last Venice Film Festival:

Films screened out of competition last year included screenings of Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, as well as Paul Schrader's Master Gardener. Lars von Trier's series Riget Exodus and Nicolas Winding Refn's Copenhagen Cowboy will also screen out of competition

The Venice Film Festival takes place over ten days. The event traditionally kicks off with a first screening at 4:00 p.m. on the first day of the festival, before the early evening screening of the opening film that same day. The event ends ten days later, September 10, 2022 with the winners revealed. Find the complete program of the Venice Film Festival on the official website of the festival.

As is the case for the Cannes Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival rewards the favorite films of a jury made up of professionals from the international seventh art. Julianne Moore was chosen as president of the jury for this 79th edition. In order to establish the prize list, she will be helped by the Argentinian director Mariano Cohn, the Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo, the French director Audrey Diwan (who received the Golden Lion last year for The Event), the Iranian actress Leila Hatami, British-Japanese screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro and Spanish director Rodrigo Sorogoyen (As Bestas).

It is possible to go to the Venice Film Festival as a spectator. It should be noted that cinema professionals, but also the press, can request accreditation to attend screenings free of charge. The public can for its part buy tickets to attend the screenings of certain prizes. Prices vary between 7 and 50 euros per screening depending on the rooms and times. It is also possible to subscribe to a "per room" subscription: this can vary from 35 to 1600 euros depending on the schedule, the room or the location in the room. Find all the information regarding registration and the purchase of tickets for the Venice Film Festival 2022 on the official website of the festival.

The winners of the Venice Film Festival 2022 are not yet known, since the event is held from August 31 to September 10, 2022. During the previous edition, the Golden Lion came to reward the French film "The event " by Audrey Diwan, while the Grand Jury Prize and the Best Director Award went to Paolo Sorrentino and Jane Campion respectively. On the actors side, it was Pénélope Cruz and John Arcilla who were crowned during the award ceremony. Below, the complete winners of the last edition of the Venice Film Festival.