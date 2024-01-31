Phone 2a: Nothing teases the arrival of a new smartphone

Nothing has just teased the upcoming arrival of a new product: the Phone 2a. This smartphone at the center of many rumors should therefore soon be fully revealed.

It's been a few months now that information leaks have appeared on the internet about a new smartphone from Nothing. The company, which is expected in 2024 for a potential Phone (3), should indeed unveil a new product in the coming days.

The Nothing Phone 2a is its official name. The English company communicated on its official social networks about the very imminent arrival of this new product while making its name official.

As a reminder, the leaks relating to the Phone 2a mention a more affordable smartphone than the last Phone (2) released during the summer of 2023. The letter "a" is also reminiscent of Google's strategy with its Pixel phones which often benefit from a more “low cost” version a few months after their release.

Launched from 679 euros, the Nothing Phone (2) has the cost of a mid-range smartphone. It is therefore more than likely that the Phone 2a will be priced around 400-500 euros to be interesting.