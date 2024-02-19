Phone (2a): discover the design of the affordable smartphone

Nothing's Phone (2a) continues to be revealed just a few days before its official presentation.

If Nothing hoped to keep its future Phone (2a) a secret, it failed. The future "low cost" smartphone from the young London brand continues to be the target of information leaks on the internet. While its official announcement is still supposed to take place at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) show in Barcelona, ​​the Phone (2a) sees its design fully revealed by a leaker specializing in the field.

Those familiar with Nothing smartphones will be very surprised by this design. For the first time in the company's history, we find a photo sensor located in the center of the device, and not on one side. The latter seems to be housed on top of a coil which will certainly serve as an NFC reader or wireless charging.

Alongside the camera, there are three small LEDs which seem to be similar to the Glyph system. This functionality, specific to Nothing smartphones, allows you to have several notifications and uses linked to the LEDs located on the back of the phone. This system should make it possible to turn on according to several applications compatible with the technology in question. For example, LEDs can light up based on the phone's battery level when it's charging or based on a set timer.

The borders of the Nothing Phone (2a) also seem thinner than the Nothing Phone (2) or the Phone (1). It is even quite surprising to find them both on the front and on the back of the smartphone.

However, this design should be taken with a pinch of salt. The Phone (2a) should only be officially presented during the MWC show in Barcelona which will be held from February 26 to 29, 2024.