People never use this button on the washing machine yet it reduces the cost of a wash by 62%.

There is a button that almost no one uses on washing machines. And yet it allows you to make very significant energy savings. It would be a shame to deprive yourself of it.

Behind the usual programs of all washing machines lies a source of savings that is often overlooked. It is a simple button, ignored by the majority of users, which could transform the way we wash clothes, while significantly reducing our energy bill.

Usually our washing machines are set to operate at a standard temperature of 40 degrees Celsius. This temperature, although effective for cleaning, represents a significant cost on the energy consumption of the house. The secret lies in reducing this temperature. By opting for washing at 20 degrees, the energy savings are substantial. How to do ? Nothing could be simpler: just use the button on the washing machine to change the temperature until the display shows 20 degrees.

Studies show that decreasing wash temperatures from 40 to 20 degrees can lead to an average 62% reduction in energy costs associated with each wash cycle. This cost reduction is directly related to the amount of energy needed to heat the water. By heating less, the machine consumes less, thus reducing the electricity bill.

The major concern with this method is the cleaning ability at low temperatures. It is true that hot water is more effective at dissolving dirt and oils. However, advances in detergent formulation offer a solution. Modern detergents, especially liquid versions, are designed to work effectively at low temperatures. They have specific enzymes that activate the cleaning process, even in colder conditions.

For stubborn stains, the use of additional stain removers is recommended. These products specifically target difficult stains and boost the effectiveness of washing at low temperatures. Finally, regular maintenance of the machine is crucial to guarantee its long-term efficiency. Low temperature wash cycles can leave soap residue and encourage mold growth. Monthly cleaning at a higher temperature, combined with the use of specific products for machine maintenance, can prevent these problems.