Pension reform: the social partners received this Monday, who is concerned?

PENSION REFORM 2022. This Monday, September 19, the social partners are received at the Ministry of Labor to talk about pensions. Emmanuel Macron does not rule out passing the reform via the Social Security financing bill.

[Updated September 19, 2022 at 8:40 a.m.] The discussions are going to be heated. Indeed, the government's pension reform project will be at the center of the debates on Monday, September 19. The Minister of Labor Olivier Dussopt receives the unions and employers to discuss this reform and its potential main axes. Last week, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron announced that he wanted to carry out a pension reform "through social consultation". Only small problem, the unions are, for the time being, absolutely not inclined to the discussions. The government still intends to make the French work longer because of longer life expectancy, and later entry into the labor market from year to year. The executive could then become impatient and try to force through. An amendment within the framework of the Social Security financing bill cannot be ruled out.

On Thursday 15 September, the Pensions Orientation Council submitted its annual report. Conclusion: the French pension system should experience a surplus of 3.2 billion euros in 2022 (0.1 point of GDP). A deterioration is however expected, and the system should be in deficit for several years, before a potential return to balance estimated between 2027 and 2030. Information should not fail to reignite the fuse between government and unions. On the government side, this should be used to justify the wish to raise the legal retirement age, or to play on the contribution period. For his part, the very close to President Macron, François Bayrou believes that "reform is vital, it is a necessity for the country" as he wanted to recall this Sunday, September 18, at the microphone of Sonia Mabrouk in Le Grand Rendez -you.

On the sensitive file of the pension reform, already envisaged in 2017 but which could not be completed due to the health crisis, Emmanuel Macron has, it seems, dropped a little ballast, showing himself less firm only initially. While the outgoing president advocates a retirement age of 65, he explained that the project could be reviewed at 64. "As soon as the reform passed during the five-year term, we will shift the legal age by 4 months each year. From 2023, there will be a four-month shift, four months the following year, which means that we will reach around 64 in 2027-2028. And there must be a review clause. he said last April. Or at the end of the quinquennium. Could the reform stop there? Nothing is less sure. Here are the main points of the pension reform envisaged by Emmanuel Macron:

As announced by Emmanuel Macron, if the pension reform project were to come into force, the legal retirement age would be gradually shifted by four months per year from 2023. De facto, it is the generation of 1961 who would be the first concerned by the device.

On the contrary, a measure should concern all current retirees: the revaluation of the minimum retirement pension to 1,100 euros per month. Please note that the discussions have not yet been concluded, and no date of entry into force of these potential measures has yet been revealed.

The end of the special regimes and the raising of the retirement age was one of Emmanuel Macron's flagship projects in 2017, it will not come into force in 2022. However, this pension reform remains a fundamental issue of this campaign, whatever the political side. As a reminder, the Government had decided to activate Article 49.3 of the Constitution to pass without a vote the famous pension reform in the National Assembly on February 29, 2020. A maneuver widely decried at the time, deemed as a "denial of democracy" by La France Insoumise. The pension reform itself was also subject to strong criticism, even today.

The initial objective was to create a universal system, by points and by pay-as-you-go, thus eliminating special regimes (SNCF, electricity and gas industries, RATP, etc.). "From 2022, clear decisions will have to be taken," he had already warned in November 2021. In this month of September 2022, exchanges are likely to be extremely tense between the unions and the government wishes to act urgently. “All avenues are being studied, including the avenue that would lead us to propose a reform through the Social Security financing bill,” declared government spokesman Olivier Véran after the Council of Ministers of Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Pensions Orientation Council (COR) promises a pension deficit of between 9 and 11 billion euros for 2027. Enough to push the government to pass even more quickly a reform that promises to be more contested than ever.

It unleashed passions, aroused the anger of the social partners, including the unions initially favorable to the project. Suspended sine die, the pension reform has had many twists and turns. Linternaute.com invites you to review the chronology of this controversial social project in a few key dates: