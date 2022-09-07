Pension Increase: How much am I earning this Friday?

PENSION INCREASE 2022. On Friday September 9, the increase in basic retirement pensions really comes into force, with retroactive effect from July 1. What gain? For who ? We take stock.

[Updated Sep 8, 2022 08:44] We're almost there! Starting tomorrow, Friday September 9, 2022, retirement pensions will be increased after weeks of waiting. The increase should have come a month earlier, but the lengthening of the parliamentary calendar has delayed the deadline. From tomorrow, a 4% increase will be applied to all pensions from the basic scheme, with retroactive effect from July 1, 2022. Please bear in mind that the revaluation will be paid twice in September (pensions from July and August). From October, the 4% increase will only be applied once to your pension. Don't be surprised if October's payout is slightly less than September's. Still, this 4% increase corresponds to a gain of 45 euros net for a basic pension of 1,200 euros according to the Minister of Labor Olivier Dussopt. Please note that this amount can vary widely depending on the amount of your pension, and the proportion of your basic pension over your entire pension.

Who is concerned ? Recipients of survivor's pensions, recipients of the solidarity allowance for the elderly (Aspa) and the supplementary disability allowance (ASI). Apart from the basic pension, there will be no increase in September. De facto, supplementary pensions are not affected. It is the social partners who decide on a possible upgrading. The complementary should be revalued on November 1st. According to our information, the increase in supplementary pensions should be announced at the beginning of October 2022. For complementary Agirc Arrco, the social partners will meet on October 6, 2022 during a board of directors to formalize the value point service.

Civil servants, employees of the private sector... This increase in pensions concerns all the basic schemes! In other words, the pension of own right, the reversion pensions, the beneficiaries of the ASPA as well as the ASI.

The increase in pensions is effective from Friday July 1, 2022. De facto, the very first visible increase in retirement pensions was to be visible during the first payment, the following month, namely August 9, 2022, a date revealed. by the Minister of Labor Olivier Dussopt at the beginning of June. "We want this indexation to inflation to be valid for July pensions. Under the general scheme, the July pension is paid on August 9," he explained then. A retroactive effect to July 1 should be applied. Finally, the pension insurance informed of a delay in the payment of this increase which will not be able to intervene on the payment of August 9. De facto, the delay should be one month, for a very first payment on September 9, 2022. A blow for the many beneficiaries.

The successive increases in the amount of retirement pensions (1% in January 2022 and 4% in July 2022) represent a cumulative increase of approximately 60 euros for a retirement pension equal to 1,200 euros according to Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne who gave this figure during an interview with France Bleu on June 7, 2022.

Be careful, however, it is not the exact amount that will be displayed on your total pension since remember that this increase only concerns basic retirement pensions, excluding supplementary ones. However, the average in France for basic pensions is 704 euros according to the statement of the National Pension Insurance Fund, the CNAV. If we take this figure, the 4% gain expected this summer represents an increase of 28 euros per month. For a pension of 1,200 euros, the increase amounts to 45 euros monthly.

The 4% increase results from the inflation that has been affecting France for several months. It is therefore an "alignment" with inflation to help combat the loss of purchasing power. However, this decision is a significant development compared to the policy deployed by governments in recent years. For 10 years, retirement pensions were no longer indexed to inflation despite its inclusion in the Social Security Code, resulting in a loss of purchasing power of more than 10% in 10 years according to the orientation council of retreats. However, this 4% increase should not completely satisfy several pensioner unions who were demanding an increase of at least 4.5%, with retroactive effect from January 1.

The rules for increasing supplementary pensions (Agirc-Arrco, for example) differ from those for basic pensions. These supplementary pensions are calculated from the number of points acquired during the career, to which a value of the point is multiplied. Then, the social partners decide on a possible revaluation of the value of this point.

Generally, these pensions are increased every year on November 1st. In 2021, the value of the Agirc-Arrco point was revalued by 1%. It therefore went from 1.2714 euros to 1.2841 euros. Regarding these supplementary pensions, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire was clear: "It is up to the social partners to upgrade the supplementary pensions. We will upgrade the basic pensions." So, a little more patience to know the next revaluation of the index point! But in all likelihood, the increase in supplementary pensions should be announced at the beginning of October 2022. For the complementary Agirc Arrco, the social partners will meet on October 6, 2022 during a board of directors to formalize the value of service of the point, and therefore, of the increase in supplementary pensions from November 1, 2022. Last year, the negotiations undertaken by the social partners resulted in an amendment to the 2019 agreement. Good news for the beneficiaries because the margin of maneuver concerning a next increase could be greater, of the order of plus or minus 0.5 points instead of 0.2 points to determine the evolution of supplementary pensions in relation to the level of inflation .

The overall retirement pension for civil servants consists mainly of the basic pension. A supplementary scheme, the "additional public service pension (RAFP)" also exists, but is not affected by the revaluation of retirement pensions. The increase in retirement pensions for civil servants should therefore be the same as for other employees.