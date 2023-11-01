Pay close attention to the packaging of the devices you buy - this new label is something to watch out for

Before the end of the year, new rules on the packaging of smartphones and other common electronic devices will be adopted. An important detail will have to be scrutinized by consumers.

A wind of change is blowing through the world of electronic devices. A decree will soon be published in France, which will translate the European Union directive relating to the universal charger. From December 28, 2023, it must be enshrined in French law and provides that all electronic products sold at the end of 2024 will have to adopt a common charging system, according to the standards set by the EU.

The devices targeted are numerous and varied, starting with smartphones. And manufacturers are already adapting: Apple notably had to resolve to present an iPhone 15 with a universal USB-C charger at the start of the school year, following this new rule which will be applied in European countries.

But a particularly notable detail of this new regulation is the appearance of new information on product packaging. Precise indications regarding charging specifications, such as the minimum and maximum power required for charging devices, will now be clearly displayed.

Among the important new features, consumers will also be able to know whether or not a charging device is included when purchasing their equipment, thanks to the introduction of new pictograms. These labels are notably the subject of a decree which fixes their appearance and proportions:

Manufacturers will undoubtedly not wait for the December 2024 deadline to get started. You will therefore need to carefully check whether these pictograms appear on the packaging of electronic devices that you will purchase soon. If a label shows the charger crossed out, be aware that it will not be supplied with your device! “The appearance of the label may vary (for example, with regard to its color, its solid or hollow appearance, the thickness of the line), as long as it remains visible and readable,” specifies the decree. .

In addition to smartphones, many other products are affected. Here is the official list:

Manufacturers of these devices will now be forced to adopt the USB Type-C connector and comply with the EN IEC 62680-1-3:2022 standard, thus facilitating the interoperability of cables and chargers. It should be noted that an exception was made for laptops. For the latter, the new provisions will come into force on April 28, 2026.

These changes aim to make life easier for consumers, by providing them with clear and precise information. So, on your next purchase, make sure you don’t miss out on this valuable information!