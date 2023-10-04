Paul Pogba's contract terminated? The results of the counter-expertise published today

The Juventus midfielder was suspended last September after testing positive for testosterone during a doping test.

Almost a month ago, on September 11, the Juventus player was suspended by the Italian Anti-Doping Agency (Nado): “The National Anti-Doping Tribunal informs that in accordance with the recommendation of the National Anti-Doping Prosecutor, it has pronounced the provisional suspension of Paul Labile Pogba". Paul Pogba, who returned to the Italian team at the end of August after an injury, tested positive for testosterone during a random anti-doping test carried out after Juve's match against Udinese on August 20. More precisely, these are traces of anabolic steroids, artificial versions of testosterone used to increase muscle mass, which were detected according to the Italian press. To make matters worse, the football international did not set foot on the pitch during the match.

According to information from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the French midfielder from Juventus Turin would have taken a food supplement recommended by a doctor friend. This product would come from the United States, where anti-doping rules are not necessarily the same as in Europe. Still according to the daily, Paul Pogba would have mainly acted without having informed his club. The 2018 world champion was tested after the opening day of Serie A match between Udinese and Juve, during which he remained on the bench.

This Thursday, October 5, sample B will be revealed. It very rarely offers a result different from the first. In detail, this expertise takes place in the laboratory accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency - namely that of Rome for Italy - which will then carry out a test with a confirmation method (here with testosterone) often different from that of sample A to validate or not the presence of the incriminated product. “We are waiting for the result, then we will decide with the management how to act with Paul,” explained Cristiano Giuntoli, Bianconero sports director, to the Italian media. Still according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the management of the current fourth in Serie A would consider terminating Paul Pogba's contract in the event of a sanction.

If Paul Pogba took testosterone, what can this molecule be used for? First of all, and you probably all know this, testosterone is a molecule naturally secreted by the human body. The latter can also be administered to increase sexual desire or treat erectile dysfunction. Testosterone is also sometimes used to treat certain types of breast cancer, hypogonadism (pubertal delay) or even gender dysphoria. It is also used to combat depression and sleep disorders.

But in sports, this product is used mainly to increase muscle mass. It is also considered a psycho stimulant giving extra motivation and focus. Thanks to the development of muscle mass, resistance to physical effort is also improved. For Paul Pogba, it is now time to find out if the surplus is natural or if it is due to an injection.