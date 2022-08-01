Paul Pogba: officially out of the World Cup?

POGBA. Injured in the meniscus, the midfielder of Juventus Turin could be officially forfeited for the World Cup in Qatar.

Will the "Pickaxe" be present at the World Cup in Qatar from November 21? Having left for Juventus Turin during the offseason, Paul Pogba was injured was injured at the end of July on the grounds of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, the site of the Old Lady's internship and could miss a big half of the season, including including the World Cup with the Blues.

Victim of a lesion to the lateral meniscus of the right knee, Paul Pogba is expected this Monday in Lyon to consult Bertrand Sonnery Cottet. The surgeon at the Santy orthopedic center is renowned in the world of sport and football in particular. Depending on the diagnosis and after consulting the medical staff of the France team and Juventus, if he decides to have surgery, the former Manchester United player should be away from the field for three to five months. On the other hand, Paul Pogba can avoid the operation and opt for another shorter treatment (between 40 and 60 days) but the risk would be greater in the long term.

Paul Pogba was born on March 15, 1993 in Lagny-sur-Marne. When he started playing football in his hometown, Paul Pogba quickly aroused the interest of recruiters from Le Havre. The latter recruited the young Frenchman in 2007, convinced of his real potential. It is no coincidence that his friends and comrades nicknamed him "La Pioche" or "Pogboom". His ability to hit hard and from afar certainly has something to do with it! Two years later, Paul Pogba joined the Manchester United training center in England, much to the dismay of his training club. A conflict even opposed the two clubs, requiring the intervention of FIFA to ease tensions.

On British soil, Paul Pogba began his professional career in 2011 under Sir Alex Ferguson. Despite his coach's desire to keep him in the Mancunian workforce, Paul Pogba decided the following year to join Italy and put on the Juventus jersey in Turin. The footballer wants to explore new horizons. Under these new colors, the young midfielder takes only a few games to demonstrate the full extent of his talent. With Juventus, Paul Pogba won the Italian championship four times, the four seasons he spent with the Italian club.

In 2016, Paul Pogba signed his return to the English club Manchester United. At the time of signing his contract for a period of five years, he was considered the most expensive player in the history of football. His transfer amounts to 110 million euros, bonus included. His return is rewarded with two major titles: the Europa League and the English League Cup. The following years will, however, be more complicated, since the midfielder has a string of injuries. Its performance suffers and its playing time is reduced. Under pressure, Paul Pogba nevertheless finds the strength to bounce back and finds his best level.

Considered one of the best young footballers in the world, Paul Pogba made the French youth teams happy, before knocking on the door of the A team. Didier Deschamps offered him his chance in March 2013. Since then, the native of Lagny-sur-Marne has gradually established himself as an indisputable holder of the tricolor selection. In 2014, during the World Cup in Brazil, Paul Pogba was also crowned the best young player in the competition. Many see him as the successor to a certain Zinédine Zidane. Despite a lackluster Euro 2016, Paul Pogba retains the confidence of the coach who calls him to participate in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. This time, the midfielder fully assumes his role and is decisive in the victory of the French team against Croatia. Paul Pogba is also chosen by Didier Deschamps to participate in Euro 2021.

To date, Paul Pogba is one of the most successful French players. With the Juventus club of Turin, the midfielder won Serie A four times (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016). He also won the Italian Cup in 2015 and 2016 as well as the Super Cup in 2013 and 2015. Under the colors of the Red Devils (Manchester United), the football player lifted the English League Cup as well as the Europa League in 2017 In the Blues jersey, Paul Pogba won the Under-20 World Cup in 2013 and then the 2018 World Cup.

With a salary of around 17 million euros per year, the Mancunian midfielder is currently one of the highest paid football players. To this amount must be added the various bonuses and other commercial contracts (partnerships, image rights, etc.). According to the Forbes ranking, he ranks among the 50 highest paid athletes on the planet. The player's rating literally soared after his move to Juventus Turin, a club in which he was paid 4.5 million euros per year at the time of his departure.

Discreet, the Manchester United midfielder very rarely reveals information about his private life. The French international has been in a relationship with Bolivian model Maria Salaues since 2017. The young woman was born in Bolivia in 1995 and studied business law. She moved to Miami, to begin her activities as a real estate agent, in parallel with a modest modeling career. It is in the United States, Pogba's favorite vacation spot, that the two young adults meet.

Together, the couple gave birth to two children: a little Labile Shakur, born in 2019, and a baby born in 2021 whose first name is not known. The two pregnancies of Maria Salaues have always been hidden. The birth of their first child was not revealed to the general public until several months later. Paul Pogba announced the big news on his Instagram account. The other woman in Paul Pogba's life is his mother Yeo. A former footballer for the Guinean national women's team, she has followed her son's career since its inception and also encourages her two other sons, Florentin and Mathias, who are also football players.

The Pogmentary

Airing Friday, June 17, 2022, The Pogmentary features France star Paul Pogba, revealing his rise to the highest level, his successes, fears and failures. In The Pogmentary, several sentences are worth remembering. First his annoyance with Manchester United and his non-extension. They're bluffers! You say you absolutely want a player, but you offer nothing. I have never seen that. The club wouldn't let me go. When you have one year left on your contract, that means you're going to be free. If I decide to stay, we can always find a solution. If I decide to leave, no one will be able to say no to me. No one can stop me. The France - Switzerland of Euro 2021 also takes a place in the documentary with a scenario not at all envisaged. “It was a very nice goal. The ball goes in the top corner… it's full of adrenaline, direct (…) I looked to my right, I was looking for my brothers (in the audience). We really thought that, there, the match was folded." Before the reduction of the gap, then an equalizer (3-3) after a ball lost by Pogba. "I had not read the game. in a hurry… and this loss of ball… I was very upset. No one could have imagined this scenario." Before this scenario, we also discover the complicity with Antoine Griezmann, we discover an exchange on the announcement of the return of KB9 to the France team. "I called Hugo [Lloris], he said to me: 'No, I didn't know', there I called you and you didn't know" launches the Atlético striker.

Finally, beyond sport, the documentary obviously talks about intimacy and his role as a father. ""Football is good, but one day my career will be over and I will always be a dad. He highlights in particular the technological means that allow him to maintain the link with his two sons. "I want my kids be proud of me, think I've done so much, won a World Cup…and think, 'He was there for us too.'