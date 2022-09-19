Paul Pogba case: Mathias Pogba incarcerated, "Paul" under police protection

POGBA CASE. This weekend, the brother of Paul Pogba was indicted and imprisoned along with four other people.

Mathias Pogba was brought before the judge then indicted and placed in pre-trial detention this Saturday evening in the Pogba case which has been growing for several weeks. In detail, Mathias Pogba is being prosecuted for "extortion in an organized gang" and "participation in a criminal association with a view to preparing a crime". He benefits from the status of assisted witness for the count of "sequestration".

Four other people, aged 27 to 36, were also charged and jailed. They are also being prosecuted for "extortion" and "criminal association", but they are also for "sequestration or arbitrary detention in an organized gang".

In addition, according to information from Le Parisien, Paul Pogba receives police protection in Italy. This protection was put in place by his club, Juventus Turin, via a private security device and assisted by the Italian police.

The Pogba case started with a complaint filed on July 16, 2022 with the Turin public prosecutor's office by Paul Pogba, in which he denounced extortion attempts between March and July 2022 amounting to several million euros. But it really exploded on Saturday August 27, when Mathias Pogba, 32, posted a series of intriguing messages on social media. Paul Pogba's older brother then promised "big revelations" about his younger brother, 29, putting the football world in feverish expectation. In this video broadcast in four languages ​​(French, Italian, English and Spanish), Mathias Pogba, himself a professional footballer, announced that "the whole world", like Juventus Turin, the Italian club where his brother returned this summer after a first stint between 2012 and 2016, and six seasons at Manchester United, "deserve to know certain things in order to decide in full knowledge of the facts whether he (Paul Pogba) really deserves the admiration, the respect, his place in the team of France, if he is a trustworthy person". "All of this risks being explosive," he concluded, without further details.

Sunday August 28, Paul Pogba counter-attacked via a statement signed by his lawyers and his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, who has just taken over the company of Mino Raiola, the recently deceased star agent. "Mathias Pogba's recent statements on social media unfortunately come as no surprise. They come on top of threats and organized gang extortion attempts against Paul Pogba," the statement said. "The competent authorities in Italy and France were seized a month ago and there will be no further comments on the ongoing investigation", continued the representatives of Paul Pogba in this press release.

According to the first revelations of France Info at the end of August, Paul Pogba confided during the hearings to the investigators of the Central Office for the Fight against Organized Crime that he would have "in particular been trapped by childhood friends and two hooded men armed with assault rifles" in March 2022, when he went to visit his family in Lagny-sur-Marne (Seine-et-Marne), on the sidelines of a gathering of the Blues. According to sports columnist Daniel Riolo, who spoke on BFMTV, Paul Pogba was even briefly kidnapped on this occasion, while France info indicates that he was "dragged into an apartment in Paris".

Paul Pogba, who is currently sidelined with a right knee injury, assured investigators he has also been bullied several times in Manchester and up to Juventus' training centre. Paul Pogba allegedly claimed to have recognized his older brother Mathias several times among the suspects.

Paul Pogba's attackers allegedly demanded 13 million euros from him for "service rendered", claiming to have protected him discreetly for 13 years and accusing him of not having helped them financially since he became a professional player. The player would have paid 100,000. According to several media, the French would have liked to pay the full amount claimed, but his bank would have limited his withdrawal, forcing him to make a commitment in writing to his attackers.

In this case, the name of the French football star Kylian Mbappé also appears, without his knowledge: Paul Pogba explained to the investigators that "his blackmailers wanted to discredit him by broadcasting a video in which he would have asked a marabout of his entourage family to cast a spell" on the PSG striker, which the player denies. A video on a USB key was notably mentioned in the press without any image having been revealed at this stage.

Mathias Pogba, prolix on social networks, has several times fueled the rumor. "Kylian, now do you understand? I have nothing negative against you, my words are for your own good, everything is true and proven, the marabout is known! Sorry about this brother, a so-called Muslim thoroughly in witchcraft , it's never good to have a hypocrite and a traitor near you!”, he notably wrote on Twitter at the end of August.

In early September, Kylian Mbappé said at a press conference that he was able to speak directly with Paul Pogba assuring that the case would not affect their relations. "I prefer to trust the word of a team-mate. He called me, he gave me his side of the story and today it's his word against his brother's word, so I'm going to trust my teammate in the interest of the selection," said the PSG star.

Between the end of August and the beginning of September, Mathias Pogba multiplied the interventions on social networks, maintaining his accusations against his brother, still without formulating them explicitly: "I hope you will not be fooled by an attempt manipulation of the media and the authorities. When you are famous the world is with you, the authorities listen more attentively. But that does not put you above the law, the police are not your minions!" he notably wrote at the end of August on Twitter.

Mathias Pogba also challenged his brother very directly. "Paul, you really wanted to shut me up, even if it means lying and sending me to prison [...]. You left me in the hole while running away and you want to play the innocent," he said, adding: "when all is said and done people will see that there is no more coward, more traitor and more hypocritical than you on this earth. It is not a question of money: You implicated me in spite of myself, I I almost died because of you, you left me in the hole while fleeing and you want to play the innocent When everything is said people will see that there is no more coward, more traitor and more hypocrite than you on this earth."

On the night of Tuesday August 30 to Wednesday August 31, Mathias Pogba posted a video, in which he felt that "because of money and fame [Paul Paogba] lost track of reality for a long time ". "People talk about working things out as a family, but if that brother doesn't want to talk and insists on destroying the family, what choice is left?" he added. "Paul claims that the money he offered to his childhood friends was extorted. Easy for the media to say, but what do we do if this money is justified by official and registered documents, and that there has evidence of a consented gesture!? It's not the same, is it?" he further clarified.

Since then, Mathias Pogba, who speaks through the voice of his lawyer, said he was "totally foreign to any extortion maneuver against his brother". "It is clear that the difficulties experienced by the Pogba family are the result of external threats which justice, now seized, will take the measure", wrote in a press release Me Richard Arbib. "Mathias Pogba, who aspires more than anything to calm the situation with his brother, will now reserve his word for the investigating judges in charge of this case, if necessary," he also said.

On September 15, 2022, Mathias Pogba was taken into police custody as part of the judicial investigation opened on September 2 in Paris for, in particular, extortion with a weapon, kidnapping or kidnapping in an organized gang and participation in a criminal association. Investigators allegedly suspect him of playing a significant role in the alleged extortion attempt, including providing information to other suspects about the schedule and whereabouts of Paul Pogba, whom only he knew.

In addition to Mathias Pogba, between three and four other suspects, for certain relatives of the players of the France team, are mentioned. Three were placed in rank on sight with Mathias Pogba in early September. They were arrested at their home in Roissy-en-Brie, a city in Seine-et-Marne where the Pogbas are from.

One of the suspects, one of Paul Pogba's best friends, aged around 30 and known to the police, is suspected of having withdrawn 200,000 euros with the player's bank card without his knowledge at the very beginning of the case. This alleged scam, carried out while the suspect was living with Paul Pogba when he was playing at Manchester United, could also be the starting point for the midfielder's friction with his relatives.

Among the suspects, a man in his forties with "a very heavy criminal record" and who "has already been in prison for an attempted homicide", is also mentioned in the press.

All deny having participated in the extortion attempt. According to AFP, which quotes a "source familiar with the matter", three of them nevertheless claim to have been threatened by other members of the organization. One reportedly said he saw his car burned, another claims to have been shot in the hand.

According to RMC Sport, the mother of Paul and Mathias Pogba was also received by investigators at the end of the summer. Yeo Moriba was heard as a witness after the opening of a preliminary investigation on August 3 of the count of organized gang extortion and attempt. Paul Pogba also claimed that his mother had also been pressured. According to Le Parisien, reprisal videos were shown to Yeo Moriba to increase the threats.

But the exact role of Yeo Moriba has yet to be determined by investigators. Questioned by Le Figaro, the president of Tours FC Jean-Marc Ettori doubts the sincerity of the mother of Paul and Mathias Pogba, a "leader of the gang who pilots everything, the one who says yes, the one who says no". Referring to a possible transfer of Mathias Pogba to Tours in the past, he reports broken promises from Yeo Moriba at the time. "We were told to take Mathias and Paul will pay his salary, his expenses [...]. We never had the money," he explained to our colleagues.

In addition to the complaint filed on July 16, 2022 with the Turin public prosecutor's office, an initial investigation was entrusted to the services of the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ) and a judicial investigation opened in France on September 2, in Paris, for in particular "extortion with a weapon, kidnapping or sequestration in an organized gang and participation in a criminal association". The file would have been baptized "Penalty" in the corridors of the Central Office for the Fight against Organized Crime (OCLCO), now in charge of the investigation.

The Paul Pogba affair took a new turn on Thursday, after several weeks of scandals around the star of the Blues and Juventus of Turin, who denounced this summer attempts at extortion from his relatives and in particular from his brother Mathias Pogba. Tuesday, a first suspect was placed in police custody in this case which shakes the middle of French football. On Wednesday, three other people suffered the same fate, said the judicial source, confirming information from Le Monde. One of them was about to leave the country according to information from France Info. Among these people, a man in his forties would also have a very long criminal record and has already been in prison for an attempted homicide.

One of the men in custody is suspected of having asked Paul Pogba to follow him to the apartment where the footballer claims to have been sequestered last March. He is also suspected of having demanded a deposit of three million euros out of the 13 million required but also of having brought in two hooded men armed with assault rifles, still according to France Info. At present, all those involved deny the facts and are presumed innocent.

But it is still and always Mathias Pogba who focuses attention after this new twist in the case. The brother of Paul Pogba, who is part of the custody, for his part presented himself "at the beginning of the afternoon (Wednesday) to the investigation service" where he had been summoned, indicated AFP citing "a close source". In the evening of Thursday, Le Parisien, revealed several elements of his police custody, in particular that Mathias Pogba would have confirmed to have "took the initiative to shoot the video implicating his brother Paul" on August 27 and that he would have played an active role in the blackmail attempt. During a previous hearing, Paul Pogba had however estimated that his brother Mathias was "under pressure" when recording this video: "He is a calm guy, unrecognizable on the video where he is shaking, he is not like that in life," a relative told AFP.

Mathias Pogba is "suspected of having helped the blackmailers to locate the world champion footballer", indicates Le Parisien. The investigators would have acquired the conviction that Mathias Pogba was the "link with the four other suspects", being "the only one among them to know the schedule of his brother Paul and their mother, Yeo Moriba", she also threatened.