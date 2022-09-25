Paul Pogba case: in prison, Mathias Pogba still threatens and accuses his brother

POGBA CASE. Incarcerated, Mathias Pogba delivered this Friday morning a new series of tweets against his brother, accusing him once again of witchcraft...

While Mathias Pogba has been incarcerated for several days, Paul's brother posted scheduled videos on the social network Twitter very early on Friday, September 23, accusing and charging his world champion brother once again. In this new series of tweets, Mathias explains that he used a bot and that simply means he is no longer free. "It also means that I am no longer at large, either because of my brother's henchmen or because of the police. So the slanderous complaints to silence me will have worked."

In detail, Mathias Pogba once again threatens his brother, as in the first videos. “The masks will fall like R-Kelly, Weinstein and Mendy and you will see that it is not pretty to see”, he launches, promising, finally, to unveil the “big revelations” promised several weeks ago. . He describes his brother Paul Pogba as "a great hypocrite, manipulator, devious, criminal".

The maraboutage of Kylian Mbappé is once again put forward by Mathias Pogba. "This individual, my brother, has become adept in witchcraft in recent years, becoming the follower of a wizard, known as Marabout Ibrahim, called Grande, a close associate of former player Alou Diarra, who would have known him thanks to the player Serge Aurier. It is this wizard I was talking about as a person who worked to isolate my brother. (…) As for what my brother did, among what is certain, it is that the criminals acting in his name have drawn blood. My brother, on several occasions, has cast spells on his football teammates, including the prodigy Kylian Mbappé, whether out of jealousy or to win a match.

Finally, Mathias Pogba, speaks of a "collusion with organized crime" of his brother Paul by charging him very violently. "Many will be shocked and find it hard to believe, but it's the truth. It's the reason why our family and loved ones are in danger today. My brother (...) always had in his entourage of criminals and delinquents and that he still has it today. If it was only friendship, it could be fine. The problem is that he used these relations and their names to protect himself on the streets and to do business with them to do things for him and shed blood for him," he said.

And Mathias Pogba assures that some relatives have "already been attacked and shot because of him". "If we did not go to see the authorities, it was only for fear of reprisals, having no means of protecting us all (...). I had to reproach Paul for his behavior so that he deigned keep our mother away from danger, taking care only of her and abandoning the others", continues the player who played at ASM Belfort before his incarceration. "Of course, he makes her live alone without any protection, while he is quiet in his fortress behind his bodyguards. Moreover, it was not free. My mother had to side with him and plead in her favor. Which she sadly accepted.”

The Pogba case started with a complaint filed on July 16, 2022 with the Turin public prosecutor's office by Paul Pogba, in which he denounced extortion attempts between March and July 2022 amounting to several million euros. But it really exploded on Saturday August 27, when Mathias Pogba, 32, posted a series of intriguing messages on social media. Paul Pogba's older brother then promised "big revelations" about his younger brother, 29, putting the football world in feverish expectation. In this video broadcast in four languages ​​(French, Italian, English and Spanish), Mathias Pogba, himself a professional footballer, announced that "the whole world", like Juventus Turin, the Italian club where his brother returned this summer after a first spell between 2012 and 2016, and six seasons at Manchester United, "deserve to know certain things in order to decide in full knowledge of the facts whether he (Paul Pogba) really deserves the admiration, the respect, his place in the team of France, if he is a trustworthy person". "All of this risks being explosive," he concluded, without further details.

Sunday August 28, Paul Pogba counter-attacked via a statement signed by his lawyers and his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, who has just taken over the company of Mino Raiola, the recently deceased star agent. "Mathias Pogba's recent statements on social media are unfortunately not a surprise. They come on top of threats and organized gang extortion attempts against Paul Pogba," the statement said. "The competent authorities in Italy and France were seized a month ago and there will be no further comments on the ongoing investigation", continued the representatives of Paul Pogba in this press release.

According to the first revelations of France Info at the end of August, Paul Pogba confided during the hearings to the investigators of the Central Office for the Fight against Organized Crime that he would have "in particular been trapped by childhood friends and two hooded men armed with assault rifles" in March 2022, when he went to visit his family in Seine-et-Marne, on the sidelines of a gathering of the Blues. According to sports columnist Daniel Riolo, who spoke on BFMTV, Paul Pogba was even briefly kidnapped on this occasion, while France info indicated that he was "dragged into an apartment in Paris".

The course of the evening from March 19 to 20, 2022 has since been largely clarified. According to details issued in particular by the newspaper Le Monde, Paul Pogba told investigators that he had spent several hours with a childhood friend, Boubacar C., in Roissy-en-Brie, before being approached by "other friends neighborhood" when he wanted to return to the Hôtel des Bleus around midnight. The two men, Adama C. and the brothers Roushdane and Machikour K., would then have taken him to an apartment in Chanteloup-en-Brie. He would have been asked to turn off his cell phone, then two hooded men, wearing bulletproof vests and "heavily armed", would have intervened, challenging the footballer to ask him for 13 million euros, including 3 million in cash. The reason: a "protection" of the player that the two men would have provided for years. Paul Pogba will be released around 4 a.m., after trying to pay, without success, then promising to pay the amount demanded, with a signed document in support.

Paul Pogba, who is currently sidelined with a right knee injury, assured investigators he has also been bullied several times in Manchester and up to Juventus' training centre. Paul Pogba allegedly claimed to have recognized his older brother Mathias several times among the suspects.

Paul Pogba's attackers allegedly demanded 13 million euros from him, including 3 million in cash for "service rendered", claiming to have protected him discreetly for 13 years and accusing him of not having helped them financially since he was became a professional player. According to several media, the French would have liked to pay the full amount claimed on the evening of his kidnapping, but his bank would have limited his withdrawal, forcing him to make a commitment in writing to his attackers.

In this document, Paul Pogba would have undertaken in particular to finance investments in cryptocurrencies. He would then have requested a transfer of 13 million euros via an Italian bank to the account of Adama C., before retracting writes Le Monde.

Paul Pogba would have finally paid 100,000 to Boubacar C. in Manchester, a few weeks after the night of March 19 to 20, 2022. Several transfers to two suspects in the case are also mentioned, counting for a few tens of thousands of euros. Investigators would also have discovered purchases totaling 47,000 euros from relatives of Paul Pogba in a sports store on the Champs-Elysées at the end of March.

In this case, the name of French football star Kylian Mbappé also appears, without his knowledge: Paul Pogba explained to investigators that during the evening of March 19, "his blackmailers wanted to discredit him by broadcasting a video in which he would have asked a marabout from his family circle to cast a spell" on the PSG striker, which the player denies. A video on a USB key was notably mentioned in the press without any image having been revealed at this stage.

Mathias Pogba, prolix on social networks, has several times fueled the rumor. "Kylian, now do you understand? I have nothing negative against you, my words are for your own good, everything is true and proven, the marabout is known! Sorry about this brother, a so-called Muslim thoroughly in witchcraft , it's never good to have a hypocrite and a traitor near you!”, he notably wrote on Twitter at the end of August.

In early September, Kylian Mbappé said at a press conference that he was able to speak directly with Paul Pogba, assuring that the case would not affect their relations. "I prefer to trust the word of a team-mate. He called me, he gave me his side of the story and today it's his word against his brother's word, so I'm going to trust my teammate in the interest of the selection," said the PSG star.

Between the end of August and the beginning of September, Mathias Pogba multiplied the interventions on social networks, maintaining his accusations against his brother, still without formulating them explicitly: "I hope you will not be fooled by an attempt manipulation of the media and the authorities. When you are famous the world is with you, the authorities listen more attentively. But that does not put you above the law, the police are not your minions!" he notably wrote at the end of August on Twitter.

Mathias Pogba also challenged his brother very directly. "Paul, you really wanted to shut me up, even if it means lying and sending me to prison [...]. You left me in the hole while running away and you want to play the innocent," he said, adding: "when all is said and done people will see that there is no more coward, more traitor and more hypocritical than you on this earth. It is not a question of money: You implicated me in spite of myself, I I almost died because of you, you left me in the hole while fleeing and you want to play the innocent When everything is said people will see that there is no more coward, more traitor and more hypocrite than you on this earth."

On the night of Tuesday August 30 to Wednesday August 31, Mathias Pogba posted a video, in which he felt that "because of money and fame [Paul Pogba] lost track of reality for a long time ". "People talk about working things out as a family, but if that brother doesn't want to talk and insists on destroying the family, what choice is left?" he added. "Paul claims that the money he offered to his childhood friends was extorted. Easy for the media to say, but what do we do if this money is justified by official and registered documents, and that there has evidence of a consented gesture!? It's not the same, is it?" he further clarified.

Mathias Pogba, who has also spoken through the voice of his lawyer since the start of the school year, said he was "totally foreign to any extortion maneuver against his brother" and also presents himself as a victim of blackmailers , claiming to have been threatened at the end of July. "It is clear that the difficulties experienced by the Pogba family are the result of external threats which justice, now seized, will take the measure", wrote in a press release Me Richard Arbib. "Mathias Pogba, who aspires more than anything to calm the situation with his brother, will now reserve his word for the investigating judges in charge of this case, if necessary," he also said.

Mathias Pogba was placed in police custody on September 15, then indicted and imprisoned on September 17 as part of the judicial investigation opened on September 2 in Paris. He is prosecuted for "extortion in an organized gang" and "participation in a criminal association with a view to preparing a crime". He benefits from the status of assisted witness for the count of "sequestration". Investigators allegedly suspect him of playing a 'bridge' role in the alleged extortion attempt, including providing information to the other suspects about Paul Pogba's schedule and whereabouts, which he was the only one to know.

According to the elements of his police custody, revealed in the press, Mathias Pogba would have claimed to have learned of the threats against his brother only in July 2022. On July 14, he would have gone to Turin, to discuss it with Paul Pogba at Juve's training center. Mathias Pogba would then have left "threatening messages" for Paul Pogba and allowed the suspects to enter the home of his mother, Yeo Moriba, who will also be threatened. Finally, Mathias Pogba confirmed that he "took the initiative to shoot the video threatening his brother Paul" on August 27 with compromising revelations. He allegedly claimed to have made this video under pressure from the attackers.

During a previous audition, Paul Pogba would have estimated that his brother Mathias was "under pressure" when recording this video: "He is a calm guy, unrecognizable on the video where he is shaking, he doesn't is not like that in life," a relative told AFP.

In addition to Mathias Pogba, between three and four other suspects, for certain relatives of the players of the France team, are mentioned. Three were indicted like Mathias Pogba in early September. They were arrested at their home in Roissy-en-Brie, a city in Seine-et-Marne where the Pogbas are from.

Four first names have been mentioned in the press so far, without their full surnames having been revealed: Boubacar C., with whom Paul Pogba would have started the evening of March 19, 2022, Adama C. and the brothers Roushdane and Machikour K., "childhood friends" who then approached the player and took him to the apartment where he will be threatened by two masked and armed men.

The name of Mamadou M. is also mentioned, the latter being presented as Paul Pogba's "trusted man". For a year and a half, in England, this man in his thirties and known to the police is suspected of having withdrawn up to 200,000 euros with the player's bank card, without his knowledge. This alleged scam, carried out while the suspect was living with Paul Pogba when he was playing at Manchester United, could also be the starting point for the midfielder's friction with his relatives.

Among the suspects, a man in his forties with "a very long criminal record" and who "has already been in prison for an attempted homicide", is also mentioned in the press, without anyone knowing again precisely if it corresponds to one of the aforementioned names.

All deny having participated in the extortion attempt. According to AFP, which cites a "source familiar with the matter", three of them nevertheless claim to have suffered threats from other members of the organization and present themselves as "victims" too. Boubacar C. would have been threatened by three hooded individuals in Seine-et-Marne in May, Mamadou M. would have had his car burned in mid-July in the Paris region, Roushdane K. would have been shot in the hand. He was about to leave for Tunisia when he was arrested in mid-September. Two suspects as well as Mathias Pogba would also have been "aimed at by several men aboard a car in Roissy-en-Brie" at the end of July, according to Le Monde.

According to RMC Sport, the mother of Paul and Mathias Pogba was also received by investigators at the end of the summer. Yeo Moriba was heard as a witness after the opening of a preliminary investigation on August 3 of the count of organized gang extortion and attempt. Paul Pogba also claimed that his mother had also been pressured. According to Le Parisien, reprisal videos were shown to Yeo Moriba to increase the threats. A scenario that seems to confirm the leaks of the auditions of Paul and Mathias Pogba at this stage.

But the exact role of Yeo Moriba has yet to be determined by investigators. Questioned by Le Figaro, the president of Tours FC Jean-Marc Ettori questioned the sincerity of the mother of Paul and Mathias Pogba, a "leader of the gang who pilots everything, the one who says yes, the one who says no". Referring to a possible transfer of Mathias Pogba to Tours in the past, he reports broken promises from Yeo Moriba at the time. "We were told to take Mathias and Paul will pay his salary, his expenses [...]. We never had the money," he explained to our colleagues.

In a message posted on social networks, Mathias Pogba claims that his mother was a victim of Paul Pogba's relations and was threatened.

In addition to the complaint filed on July 16, 2022 with the Turin public prosecutor's office, an initial investigation was entrusted to the services of the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ) and a judicial investigation opened in France on September 2, in Paris, for in particular "extortion with a weapon, kidnapping or sequestration in an organized gang and participation in a criminal association". The file would have been baptized "Penalty" in the corridors of the Central Office for the Fight against Organized Crime (OCLCO), now in charge of the investigation.