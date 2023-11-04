Pau - Toulouse: time, channel, lineups... all the match information

At the end of the 5th day of the Top 14, at the Hameau stadium, Pau, a team in good form at the start of the season, hosts Toulouse, the reigning French champion. Several Globalists will be on the pitch.

There are expected shocks, and others that can be said to be circumstances. On this Sunday, November 5, Pau, leader before the start of this 5th day of Top 14, hosts Toulouse, deprived of a large part of its internationals still on vacation. If successful, the Béarnais would regain their throne in place of Racing 92.

With the communications department of the Paloise Section, Dan Robson expressed his feelings before this Pau - Toulouse. "This type of meeting inevitably brings a little more excitement. We can hardly do better. It's a great opportunity to see where we really are. The intensity should be a notch above considering the quality in face. It's going to be anything but an easy match, but we're looking forward to it."

Ugo Mola does not show impatience with his French internationals, who were still left, for the most part, to rest for this trip to Béarn. “We try to be a sort of bubble, allowing them to recharge their batteries. They have to have fun, have fun and find mental freshness. Everyone has experienced a different World Cup. Peato Mauvaka needed to come back quickly, Thomas Ramos spends his time typing at my desk to find out if he can train... And there are others who have gone to tan in the sun. Everyone regenerates as they wish . We must listen, be patient, and above all not ask too much of them."

