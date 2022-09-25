Patrick Sébastien: the truth video about his cancer, of which he is cured

PATRICK SEBASTIEN CANCER. A few days before the release of his new book, the singer and former host, Patrick Sébastien, reassures his audience about his cancer, of which he is cured. He also talks about his separation.

[Updated September 24, 2022 at 4:45 p.m.] On the occasion of the release of his next book Living and reborn every day, former host Patrick Sébastien gave several interviews, including one for Gala magazine, Thursday 22 September 2022, in which he spoke of the fight against kidney cancer from which he suffered. Sunday September 24, after having read many articles on this subject, the flagship host of the World's Largest Cabaret released a YouTube video in which he wishes to reassure the public. "I had, indeed, kidney cancer, which required a major operation, in January [2022], but the operation was successful, that means that I am completely cured", explains-t -he. "Don't worry, it's cured, even if the ordeal was complicated," he says. Patrick Sébastien adds that writing his book was an outlet for him and wants to show that cancer can be cured.

In this video, Patrick Sébastien also talks about his separation with his ex-girlfriend Nana: “We simply separated amicably and we see each other regularly, we work together”, he specifies. For him, his book is an encouragement "to never give up". “I would like to serve as an example for you and tell you that all of this is fading,” he concludes at the end of his video, while reassuring his fans about his state of health. A few days earlier, in Le Figaro, Thursday September 22, Patrick Sébastien had already explained his desire to communicate about his fight against cancer. "I want to share with people who have worries, my methods for staying upright." The former public service host claims to have "taken a lot of it for two years: the disgusting eviction from France Télévisions, major bereavements related to relatives, my separation from Nana and kidney cancer." Since the operation, Patrick Sébastien also specifies that he has "still a scar of 40 centimeters."

This is not the first time that Patrick Sébastien has been the subject of a medical alert of this type. Indeed, in 2009, he had learned to be suffering from skin cancer. During vacation in the Lot, the host had been vomiting for several hours. After consultation with a doctor, he had detected an unusual mole. It was definitely skin cancer. Patrick Sébastien, then a great figure in France 2, quickly got out of business as he had told in his book "Outside, it's beautiful..."

In an interview published in the columns of Gala on September 22, 2022, Patrick Sébastien bluntly evokes death. He explains in particular that, for him, suicide is not taboo, whether assisted or not "My granddaughter, Mari, told me that if I did such a thing, it would be abominable, but that she would respect my decision as long as it was my choice." In this interview, Patrick Sébastien explains that he has nothing to do with the guilt of taking action vis-à-vis his family. "I don't give a damn," he says. A philosopher, he announces that the hassles of life "are not the end of something, but the beginning of something else", a precept that his mother taught him herself.

In the interview he gave to Gala at the end of September 2022, Patrick Sébastien also returns to his couple formed with Nathalie Boutot. He explains that the two spouses are now separated. "For years, we had different lives. She wanted to have more freedom. It doesn't change much, except that we no longer live together." However, the couple is not at all in the process of divorce, as Patrick Sébastien specifies: "With Nana, we live a model of separation. We do not want to divorce." In addition, Nathalie Boutot still works with Patrick Sébastien, in her production company. "I can't be an artist and manager. So she's the one who manages."