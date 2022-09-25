Patrick Poivre d'Arvor: what does he risk after the new charges?

PPDA. Patrick Poivre d'Arvor is the subject of new accusations and complaints for sexual violence. Proceedings could be initiated, without taking into account the prescription, because of the "seriality".

[Updated September 22, 2022 10:55 a.m.] The PPDA case continues to see twists and turns. While a book, "Impunits" by Hélène Devynck, in which the author denounces the rape she allegedly suffered, comes out this Friday, September 23, 2022, three new accusers spoke in Liberation and described sexual violence of which they would have been victims on the part of the ex-star of the JT of TF1.

To date, 30 women have testified against Patrick Poivre d'Arvor in the media. They would be 90 to have testified to the group of complainants, according to journalist Cécile Delarue with franceinfo. About fifteen have reportedly filed complaints against PPDA since the start of the case in February 2021. Most of the alleged facts, with the exception of the accusation of rape by Florence Porcel which allegedly occurred in 2009 and which is currently the under investigation, are however time-barred. But can this change?

During the summer of 2022, the Versailles Court of Appeal ordered the judges in charge of the Porcel case to investigate the two alleged facts of which it accuses PPDA: a rape in 2004, which fell within the scope of the prescription, and another in 2009, which had been dismissed for the first time in June 2021 for lack of evidence. As a reminder, Florence Porcel then filed a civil action in November 2021. The Versailles Court of Appeal has since invoked "seriality", a case law of the Court of Cassation which dates from 2005, to question the mathematical character of the prescription.

Seriality can be invoked when facts, apparently prescribed, "are part of a specific link (procedure, same author, same victim profile...) with other non-prescribed facts", explains Radio France. All complaints filed against PPDA can also be upheld despite the statute of limitations if a definite link can be established with the one that is not statute barred (the charge dating from 2009). By retaining this case law, proceedings against Patrick Poivre d'Arvor can therefore be initiated if the magistrates deem it necessary, which could lead to a trial. For the time being, the instruction is still in progress and PPDA is presumed innocent. Rape is punishable in France by 15 years in prison, while sexual assault can be punished by 5 years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros.

The PPDA affair was born from the accusations of the scientific columnist Florence Porcel, relayed by Le Parisien on February 18, 2021. The writer, already at the origin of the so-called "LOL League" affair in 2019, then brought complaint against the former presenter and accuses PPDA of rape and sexual assault. The first facts date back to 2004. Florence Porcel indicates that after a 20-hour newscast where she would have been invited backstage, Patrick Poivre-d'Arvor would have led her to his office and kissed her by "introducing his hand into her panties". They would then have had sex to which the writer, then 21 years old, paralyzed, would not have consented. In 2009, the complainant assures that the ex-journalist would have forced her to practice oral sex without protection. According to her words, this time she would have explicitly expressed her disagreement.

Patrick Poivre d'Arvor immediately denied these accusations. But the accusations of Florence Porcel will act as a trigger, other women having subsequently testified and for some filed a complaint against the former star of the JT of TF1. On June 25, 2021, the Nanterre public prosecutor's office closed a first preliminary investigation without further action, in particular due to prescribed offenses or lack of evidence (in the case of the Porcel case). In November 2021, Florence Porcel once again filed a complaint for rape, this time with a civil action. An investigation has been opened. The court of Versailles also requested, in June 2022, that the judges in charge of the case investigate the two charges of Florence Porcel, including the charge of rape, prescribed, dating from 2004, which had not been studied. when first filing a complaint.

Following Florence Porcel's speech against the PPDA, several other women filed a complaint for rape, sexual assault or sexual harassment. However, most of the facts fall within the scope of prescription. In the immediate wake of the Porcel affair, at least 8 women filed a complaint against PPDA. The majority of charges will therefore also fall within the scope of the statute of limitations.

Some complaints, such as that of Florence Porcel, will also be rejected because "insufficiently characterized" or lacking in evidence. But the charges and proceedings will multiply, so that since February 2021, at least 13 women have reportedly filed complaints against PPDA.

In addition to Florence Porcel and the plaintiffs, several women have testified against PPDA since February 2021 in several media, including Le Monde, Médiapart, Liberation, with several shock front pages in November and December 2021 as well as in September 2022, or even Le Parisien , without necessarily filing a complaint. In total, around thirty women accused Patrick Poivre d'Arvor of sexual violence. On September 20, 2022, Cécile Delarue, journalist, told franceinfo that "90 women" testified to the group of complainants in the PPDA case.

Initially anonymous, several accusers ended up revealing their names and faces over the months. Some women are better known than others, such as Florence Porcel, the journalist Hélène Devynck or the writers Margot Cauquil-Gleizes and Bénédicte Martin. Other women, who accuse Patrick Poivre d'Arvor of sexual violence, wished to remain anonymous. One of them claims in particular to have been a minor at the time of the facts that she denounces. On April 28, 2022, several women testified against PPDA openly in Complément d'Enquête. On May 10, 2022, 20 of them said they were victims of the presenter in a program broadcast on Médiapart and testified openly.

Since the first accusations appeared in the press, in February 2021, Patrick Poivre d'Arvor has stuck to his guns: he totally denies each of the facts with which he is accused. In the Daily show, in March 2021, PPDA assures us that he would never have accepted a relationship that was not consented to by both parties. "If there was seduction or attempted seduction, it does not come from me." Patrick Poivre d'Arvor is also filing a complaint against Florence Porcel for slanderous denunciation, "as false as inspired by a quest for improper notoriety". This was dismissed in June 2021 by the Nanterre prosecutor's office, which invoked "lack of demonstration of an intention to harm".

The former TF1 JT star also filed a complaint on April 26, 2022, a few days before a shock report by Complément d'Enquête on France 2, for slanderous denunciation against 16 other of his accusers. In its complaint, PPDA affirms that "the liberation of women's speech unfortunately has its share of excesses and excesses". He believes that these women whom he would have "turned away or ignored", would have generated a "bitterness leading them to commit, by belated revenge, the offense of slanderous denunciation". On May 12, 2022, PPDA was dismissed from the magazine "Une Maison, un artiste", which he had been commenting on for 11 years on France Télévisions.