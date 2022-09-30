Patrick Poivre d'Arvor accused of rape: two new chilling testimonies

PPDA. Two women wrote to the public prosecutor of the Nanterre court to file a complaint for rape against Patrick Poivre d'Arvor. Their testimonies.

[Updated September 30, 2022 1:58 PM] The PPDA case continues to gain momentum. According to information from Le Parisien, two new women have contacted the public prosecutor of Nanterre to file a complaint against Patrick Poivre d'Arvor. The two accusers, Alejandra (a 56-year-old Franco-Argentinian) and Maïté (a 49-year-old Belgian), both denounce rapes, which today fall within the scope of the statute of limitations. The facts would have occurred in 1992 and 2005 respectively, in the office of the presenter of TF1.

Maïté, one of the two new accusers of PPDA, contacted the presenter to be put in touch with doctors specializing in eating disorders, from which the journalist's daughter, Solenn, suffered in particular. They finally meet in 2005 and take her to his office after the news, while the Belgian's husband waits in the lobby of T1. "When I turned around, he had lowered his pants, she remembers. I understood that he wanted me to compensate him for the help he had given me [...] I was blocked . I did it. Everything happened very quickly." She then entrusts the story to her husband, who confirms the testimony. However, she will not denounce Patrick Poivre d'Arvor to the police, considering him "untouchable".

For her part, Alejandra says she came across PPDA by chance in a Parisian restaurant, who then invited her to attend the JT before being called into her office. "Suddenly he gets up, approaches and takes me for throw me on the carpet and rape me, she tells the national daily. I am in a state of shock, paralyzed." Patrick Poivre d'Arvor's lawyer did not wish to comment on the case. Remember that the ex-journalist firmly denies the facts of which he has been accused since the first complaint, in February 2021.

Since February 18, 2021, Patrick Poivre d'Arvor has been accused of sexual violence. The case began with the complaint of Florence Porcel, and has since been fueled by numerous testimonies (about thirty) and several complaints (about ten) for acts of rape, sexual assault or sexual harassment. PPDA, for its part, has always denied these accusations and has even filed a complaint for slanderous denunciation.

The charges against Patrick Poivre d'Arvor have been the subject of an initial investigation. On June 25, 2021, the Nanterre public prosecutor's office decided to dismiss it, due to the prescription of most of the complaints or even for lack of evidence in the case of Florence Porcel. The latter, however, filed a civil action in November 2021, automatically reopening a new investigation against PPDA. His complaint for slanderous denunciation was also dismissed. The investigation is currently ongoing. In total, Le Parisien counted at least 19 rapes recorded against PPDA, including 9 for rape.

The PPDA affair was born from the accusations of the scientific columnist Florence Porcel, relayed by Le Parisien on February 18, 2021. The writer, already at the origin of the so-called "LOL League" affair in 2019, then brought complaint against the former presenter and accuses PPDA of rape and sexual assault. The first facts date back to 2004. Florence Porcel indicates that after a 20-hour newscast where she would have been invited backstage, Patrick Poivre-d'Arvor would have led her to his office and would have kissed her by "introducing his hand into her panties". They would then have had sex to which the writer, then 21 years old, paralyzed, would not have consented. In 2009, the complainant assures that the ex-journalist would have forced her to practice oral sex without protection. According to her words, this time she would have explicitly expressed her disagreement.

Patrick Poivre d'Arvor immediately denied these accusations. But the accusations of Florence Porcel will act as a trigger, other women having subsequently testified and for some filed a complaint against the former star of the JT of TF1. On June 25, 2021, the Nanterre public prosecutor's office closed a first preliminary investigation without further action, in particular due to prescribed offenses or lack of evidence (in the case of the Porcel case). In November 2021, Florence Porcel once again filed a complaint for rape, this time with a civil action. An investigation has been opened. The court of Versailles also requested, in June 2022, that the judges in charge of the case investigate the two charges of Florence Porcel, including the charge of rape, prescribed, dating from 2004, which had not been studied. when first filing a complaint.

Following Florence Porcel's speech against PPDA, several other women filed a complaint for rape, sexual assault or sexual harassment. However, most of the facts fall under the statute of limitations. In the immediate wake of the Porcel affair, at least 8 women filed a complaint against PPDA. The majority of charges also fall within the scope of the statute of limitations.

Some complaints, such as that of Florence Porcel, will also be rejected because "insufficiently characterized" or lacking in evidence. But the accusations and procedures will multiply, so that since February 2021, at least 19 women have filed a complaint against PPDA, including 9 for rape (according to Le Parisien).

In addition to Florence Porcel and the plaintiffs, several women have testified against PPDA since February 2021 in several media, including Le Monde, Médiapart, Liberation, with several shock front pages in November and December 2021 as well as in September 2022, or even Le Parisien , without necessarily filing a complaint. In total, around thirty women accused Patrick Poivre d'Arvor of sexual violence. On September 20, 2022, Cécile Delarue, journalist, told franceinfo that "90 women" testified to the group of complainants in the PPDA case.

Initially anonymous, several accusers ended up revealing their names and faces over the months. Some women are better known than others, such as Florence Porcel, the journalist Hélène Devynck or the writers Margot Cauquil-Gleizes and Bénédicte Martin. Other women, who accuse Patrick Poivre d'Arvor of sexual violence, wished to remain anonymous. One of them claims in particular to have been a minor at the time of the facts that she denounces. On April 28, 2022, several women testified against PPDA openly in Complément d'Enquête. On May 10, 2022, 20 of them said they were victims of the presenter in a program broadcast on Médiapart and testified openly.

Since the first accusations appeared in the press, in February 2021, Patrick Poivre d'Arvor has stuck to his guns: he totally denies each of the facts with which he is accused. He remains presumed innocent to this day. In the Daily show, in March 2021, PPDA assures us that he would never have accepted a relationship that was not consented to by both parties. "If there was seduction or attempted seduction, it does not come from me." Patrick Poivre d'Arvor is also filing a complaint against Florence Porcel for slanderous denunciation, "as false as inspired by a quest for improper notoriety". This was dismissed in June 2021 by the Nanterre prosecutor's office, which invoked "lack of demonstration of an intention to harm".

The former TF1 JT star also filed a complaint on April 26, 2022, a few days before a shock report by Complément d'Enquête on France 2, for slanderous denunciation against 16 other of his accusers. In its complaint, PPDA affirms that "the liberation of women's speech unfortunately has its share of excesses and excesses". He believes that these women whom he would have "turned away or ignored", would have generated a "bitterness leading them to commit, by belated revenge, the offense of slanderous denunciation". On May 12, 2022, PPDA was removed from the magazine "Une Maison, un artiste", which he had commented on for 11 years on France Télévisions.