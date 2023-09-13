Patio Maintenance Expert Reveals Cheap, Easy Way to Replace Pressure Washer

Before winter, a final terrace cleaning is necessary. Here are the best techniques to achieve impeccable results.

Before winter arrives, experts advise gardeners to clean their terraces and paving stones. Sam Williams, DIY expert at SGS Engineering, has shared exactly how to wash a deck before the weather changes. He said: "Firstly, it is essential to work on a clean surface. Sweep your patio to ensure it is free of dirt, moss and mold. Not only will this ensure a better finish, it will improve also its appearance in the long term."

The expert also said that contrary to popular belief, gardeners do not need expensive or specialist products to clean their patios. In fact, he said one of the "most effective cleaning tricks" is simply dishwashing liquid mixed with hot water. He suggested adding a tablespoon of dishwashing liquid to a bucket of hot water to make a soapy solution. Then pour it onto the terrace or slabs and scrub with a stiff brush.

The expert added: "Remember to scrub diagonally, as this is less likely to damage the stone. And if you have stubborn stains, using white vinegar is a fantastic, eco-friendly and effective alternative to clean your patio. However, be careful not to use it on limestone slabs, as this may damage the surface."

Dishwashing liquid is relatively inexpensive and can be purchased online or in most supermarkets. White vinegar is also affordable and can be purchased online for a few euros.

Many people use pressure washers to clean decks and flagstones, and they can be very convenient for those who want to clean their decks quickly. However, it can also damage the tiles if not done carefully, which is why Sam recommends trying other cleaning methods first, before using a pressure washer.