Parking scooters and motorcycles: paying in Paris, what solutions to park for free?

SCOOTER PARKING. As of this Thursday, September 1, the parking of scooters and motorcycles in Paris becomes chargeable. But it is possible to park for free. Explanations.

[Updated September 1 at 7:51 a.m.] The parking revolution in Paris is well and truly underway! Since this Thursday, September 1, 2022, you must now pay to park your scooter or motorcycle in the capital. A decision of "equity" between all vehicles justified Anne Hidalgo, but which will not be without consequences on the portfolio of drivers favoring two-wheelers, in a city more than congested by car traffic. The owners of motorcycles and scooters are up against the measure, like their representative, Jean-Marc Belotti, who criticizes an "even more discriminatory measure for users who live in the suburbs and who come from 40 km around : they can no longer find accommodation in Paris because of real estate prices and they are now being told: to come to work, you will have to pay", as he explained to Le Parisien. Especially since the rates set up by the socialist municipality are particularly high... at least for visitors. Because there are many payment formulas that are in place. But some are free! How to benefit from it on this day of the implementation of paid parking for two-wheelers in Paris?

The town hall of Paris has set up several formulas for the payment of parking. The first caters to visitors and is the most expensive, climbing exponentially. Indeed, the longer you stay parked, the more the price per hour will rise. Enough to dissuade the user from coming to the capital with his two-wheeler.

Let the Parisians not panic, however, their bank account will not melt like snow in the sun like that of visitors who would like to venture with a two-wheeler in the capital. Indeed, a special resident package is set up by the municipality for owners of scooters or motorcycles. It is necessary for this to pay a "resident" subscription, in the amount of €22.50/year or €45 for three years.

But be careful, that doesn't mean that parking your two-wheeler will only cost that much! Indeed, this subscription only allows you to be eligible for a preferential resident rate, which must be paid at the parking meter:

However, it should be noted that only one resident subscription can be taken out per inhabitant of Paris. The town hall made it clear that it was not possible to have a resident subscription for a car and a resident subscription for a scooter or a motorcycle, for one and the same person.

In addition, special offers for professionals have been put in place by the municipality.

Despite the introduction of paid parking for scooters and motorcycles in Paris, some of these vehicles may however be exempted from having to go through the parking meter. Indeed, electric motorized two-wheelers benefit from free surface parking!

Be careful, it is not enough to park and go shopping or go to the office: it is necessary to approach the town hall by presenting the registration document of the vehicle in order to obtain a "low emission visitor right". A compulsory sesame which will then allow the user to request, each time he parks his vehicle, a free ticket, obtained from a mobile application.

Home care professionals, as well as people with disabilities, also benefit from free parking of their scooter or motorcycle on the surface. It is also necessary to take some steps with the town hall, from this site, in order to be able to benefit from it and not to receive a fine.

Not going to the parking meter to pay the parking ticket for your scooter or motorcycle can quickly cause the bill to skyrocket. Indeed, the fine provided by the City of Paris is €37.50 in zone 1 and €25 in zone 2.