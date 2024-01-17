Paris suspends its funding for the Stanislas school where the children of Oudéa-Castéra are educated

The Paris town hall announced the news in a press release, the day after the revelation by Mediapart of a damning report from the General Inspectorate of National Education which targets the Stanislas school.

New twist in the Oudéa-Castéra affair (and perhaps also in the war between Hidalgo and the Minister of National Education)! On Wednesday evening, the Paris town hall announced in a press release that it had temporarily suspended its funding to the Stanislas private establishment. Establishment mentioned in recent days on multiple occasions, this being none other than the institution in which the new Minister of National Education, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, educates her three children.

"After having become aware through the press of the content of an administrative investigation report from the General Inspectorate of Education, the City of Paris has decided to suspend the financing of the private establishment Stanislas, under contract with the "State, and located in the 6th arrondissement", justifies the town hall of the capital, which mentions a sum of more than 1.3 million euros. The suspension must last, at least, the time “for clarifications required from the State”, further specifies the municipality.

The report from the General Inspectorate of National Education which targets the Stanislas school was revealed by Mediapart on Tuesday. Dated July 2023, this document of around thirty pages reports several problems, including: compulsory catechism classes, homophobic and anti-abortion remarks and even sexism. On the set of 4 Vérités of France 2, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra explained on Wednesday that this report had been ordered in February 2023. After its completion, “Gabriel Attal [then Minister of Education editor’s note] asked the rectorate and the General Inspectorate to follow an action plan which includes almost 15 measures", also specified the minister, assuring that this plan "will be followed with all the necessary rigor".