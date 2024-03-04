Paris still unlucky with, who is Michael Oliver, the referee of Real Sociedad - PSG

The Parisians will be refereed on Tuesday March 5 by an Englishman, Michael Oliver.

A referee does not make the match, but for many, whoever officiates on the pitch can influence a result or not. Rightly or wrongly, we'll let you form your opinion. For the meeting on Tuesday March 5 between Real Sociedad and PSG for the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League, the Englishman Michael Oliver was appointed as referee for the match.

If historically the English referee has the habit of letting things play out, Michael Oliver has shown two red cards in 23 appearances in all competitions, but has on the other hand already distributed 106 yellow cards since the start of the season.

Historically, Michael Oliver does not bring luck to PSG. Last season, the Premier League referee officiated two matches played by the Parisians. The first, during the group stage against Benfica at the Parc des Princes, ended in a draw (1-1). The second, during the round of 16 first leg against Bayern Munich, still at home, was marked by a defeat (0-1).

Michael Oliver led the Ciel et Blanc match against the Greeks Panathinaikos during the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League last August. A duel which was above all marked by decisions described as contentious. Dissatisfied, the leaders of OM had also sent a letter to UEFA to express their incomprehension...