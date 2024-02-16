Paris: police kill man armed with butcher blade

Police shot dead a man carrying a butcher's blade in the 19th arrondissement of Paris on February 17 around 3 a.m.

It was 3 a.m. this Saturday, February 17, when a man armed with a chopper was killed by the police. The events took place in the 19th arrondissement. According to Le Parisien, the man was of Sudanese origin and was 40 years old. Near a tram station, the man asks a passerby for a light, becomes violent, and begins to spit. That's when he takes out a cleaver. The second man steps back and asks an RATP agent for help. They both call the police.

The Anti-Crime Brigade (BAC) arrives and asks the man to drop his weapon, which he does not do. He then takes out a Koranic book and threatens the police with his butcher's blade. The police try to neutralize him with their electric pulse guns. These had “no effect” on the suspect, according to a source reported by Le Parisien. That’s when the police opened fire and fired 22 times. 7 bullets hit the gunman. After several cardiac massages and the arrival of firefighters, the suspect was finally pronounced dead.

Two investigations were opened by the Paris prosecutor's office. One for armed violence against the police, the other on the circumstances of the death of this forty-year-old, unknown to the justice system. The latter will be carried out by the general inspectorate of the national police (IGPN). The police's pedestrian cameras filmed the entire scene.