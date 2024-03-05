Paris Nice 2024: the general classification after the 4th stage

The 2024 edition of Paris Nice was launched this Sunday March 3.

The first big stage race of the year started this Sunday March 3 from Les Mureaux. This year, the field is quite tough with the presence of Evenepoel who is aiming for the Tour de France, but also Roglic, Felix Gaal, Mattias Skjelmose, Joao Almeida and David Gaudu. All eyes will still be almost all on the Belgian, eagerly awaited in France. "I want to try to win a stage and aim for the top of the general classification. Like all races ultimately. But if I had to finish 2nd or 3rd, I would still be happy. It will be my first stage race in France and that's it. is what I'm looking forward to the most. A lot of riders can win, not just Primoz and me, there will be some surprises I think."

After the team time trial the day before and the victory of the UAE Emirates team, the first explanation between the favorites took place during the 4th stage with a big loser, David Gaudu, victim of a fall after having attempted to take off his jacket. The mountainous route with the Côte du Mont-Saint-Vincent, the Col de Boubon, the Côté de Vauxrenard, the Mont Brouilly, before the Col du Fût d'Avenas and again the Mont Brouilly allowed a man to shine, the Colombian Buitrago. During the last climb, he let go of his breakaway companion, the Australian Plapp, and resisted the return of the peloton led by Evenepoel's teammates to win alone. The Belgian attacked in the last meters to take two seconds on Gall or Roglic.

Here is the general classification for Paris Nice 2024 with an update at the end of the stage.