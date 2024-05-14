Paris: a man killed in the street, the suspect on the run

Shots rang out in the 20th arrondissement of Paris this Wednesday afternoon, near a bar. The individual suspected of opening fire fled on a two-wheeler after fatally injuring a man.

A dispute that ends in murder. This Wednesday, May 15, around 3:30 p.m., a man opened fire near a bar in the 20th arrondissement of Paris, located rue des Envierges according to information from Actu17. The shot hit a victim who did not survive his injuries according to a police source cited by Le Parisien. A woman was injured by shards of glass. The man suspected of being the perpetrator of the shooting fled on a two-wheeler, a scooter or a motorcycle, and is still being sought.

The facts took place under the eyes of numerous witnesses and according to the first elements, an argument broke out between the suspect and the deceased victim before the accused opened fire. The mayor (PS) of the 20th arrondissement of Paris, Eric Pliez, also indicated to Le Parisien that it was “a priori a dispute”: “Two men who discuss, come to blows and one who leaves a weapon. There were three shots, the firefighters couldn't do anything. There were witnesses, people who were leaning on the terrace, the hairdressers, a lot of people.

The deceased victim would be a man in his thirties according to the Ile-de-France newspaper and would be one of the associated managers of the hairdressing salon located a few steps from the bar where the shots were fired, rue des Envierges. The man would be “very well known in the neighborhood” according to what witnesses told Duck.

The suspect injured the victim in the "ribs" according to a witness on site interviewed by Le Parisien. Another individual said he saw the victim trying to find shelter in the bar-restaurant. A client of the establishment allegedly attempted to provide first aid, unsuccessfully.