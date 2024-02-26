Paris 2024 Olympics tickets: a surprise sale on March 4, for whom and for which event?

A new ticket sales campaign for the Olympic Games will be launched on Monday March 4.

A few months before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, new phases of ticket sales will be launched in the coming weeks and it begins on Monday March 4 with a "surprise" sale by the Paris 2024 organization. precious tickets will only concern the athletics events taking place at the Stade de France from August 2 to 10.

As usual, the new ticket sales session will take place on Monday March 4 at 10 a.m. on the official Paris 2024 Billetterie website: tickets.paris2024.org. The price of places will be 24 euros (for morning sessions), 85 euros (evening sessions with finals each day) or 125 euros (for the session including the men's 100m final). Prices which should therefore be “affordable” for most spectators.

The sale will be open to all, without drawing lots, on a first-come, first-served basis. There will always be a maximum of 30 tickets purchased per ticketing account, taking into account previous orders. This “surprise” meeting will not be the last, several other sales will be planned in the coming weeks.