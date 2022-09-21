Paris 2024 Olympics: the ticket office will open, how to get a ticket?

JO PARIS 2024. In a press release, the organization of Paris 2024 revealed all the details on the sale of tickets, here is what you need to know.

[Updated July 26, 2022 at 5:17 p.m.] Less than two years from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the official ticket office will soon open in order to attend the biggest event ever organized in the French capital. Briefly, know that the first tickets will go on sale from February 15, but only for those who have been drawn. Two other sales phases will then take place in May and at the end of 2023. Here are the details:

In addition, the entire schedule of events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has been unveiled. You can find it further down in the article.

In 2024, the Summer Olympics will land in the French capital. The organizing committee unveiled the beginnings of the opening ceremony with a show that promises to be historic on the Seine. If the project is carried out, it will be the very first time that the latter will not take place within the Olympic stadium. Here are the pictures:

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be held in the Parisian capital, but also in Saint-Denis, Yvelines, Marseille and Tahiti.

This is the official logo of the Paris 2024 Olympics

It is still too early to be able to access tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. These will be launched as early as December 2022, where sports fans will have to register for a draw. Sales will only begin in February 2023 with packs of three events or sessions to choose from before being able to acquire a sesame individually in May. Thirteen million tickets (approximately 10 million for the Olympics and 3 million for the Paralympics) will be available for sale.

At each Olympiad, new sports apply to join or rejoin the Olympics program. In 2016, rugby 7s and golf had thus appeared. Before the possible addition of new disciplines, here is the list of the 28 sports on the program of the Summer Olympics:

Athletics 48 events (23 ladies, 23 gentlemen, two mixed)

Rowing 14 events (seven ladies, seven gentlemen)

Basket

Badminton 5 events (two ladies, two gents, one mixed)

Boxing 13 events (six ladies, seven gentlemen)

Canoe / Kayak 16 events (eight ladies, eight gentlemen)

Cycling 22 events (eleven ladies, eleven gentlemen)

Riding 6 mixed events

Fencing 12 events (six ladies, six gents)

Football

Golf

Two events (women and men)

Handball

Weightlifting 10 events (five ladies, five gentlemen)

Field hockey

Judo 15 events (seven ladies, seven gentlemen, one mixed)

Wrestling 18 events (six ladies, twelve gentlemen)

Swimming 49 events (23 ladies, 25 gentlemen, one mixed)

Pentathlon modern

Rugby 7

Taekwondo 8 events (four ladies, four gentlemen)

Tennis 5 events (two ladies, two gentlemen, one mixed)

Table tennis 5 events (two ladies, two gentlemen, one mixed)

Shooting 15 events (six ladies, six gentlemen, three mixed)

Archery 5 events (two ladies, two gentlemen, one mixed)

Triathlon 3 events (one ladies, one gentlemen, one mixed)

Sailing 10 events (three gents, three ladies, four mixed)

Volley-Ball 4 events (two ladies, two gentlemen)

Here is the list of the new events that will be on the program of the 2024 Olympics

The Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games (OCJo) indicated in February 2019 that these 2024 Paris Olympics, which were initially to start on August 2, will finally take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024. It is obviously a little early to know the dates of the events, the daily calendar and the TV program for this sports fortnight. These subjects will be studied once the list of sports and the selected venues are official.

The vote and the designation of the host city of the 2024 Olympics took place on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, during the 130th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lima (Peru), after the final presentations of each of the candidatures, and after the report of the Chairman of the IOC Evaluation Commission. The 84 IOC members present in Peru have unanimously validated the tripartite agreement granting the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and those of 2028 in Los Angeles. Recall that Paris had indeed recently failed in its quest in 1992 (beaten by Barcelona), in 2008 (beaten by Beijing) and in 2012 (beaten by London). In 2004, Lille was chosen to represent France, without success either. You have to go back to 1900 and 1924 to find traces of the Summer Olympics in France, each time in the French capital.