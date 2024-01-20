Parcoursup: new revelations about Oudéa-Castéra's son, a privilege denounced

Entangled in controversies, the Minister of Education, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, and the Stanislas high school where her children attend are once again singled out for a Parcoursup bypass system, contrary to the principle of equal opportunities

The controversies continue around the Minister of National Education, Amélie Oudéa-Castera, who, after having defended the Stanislas high school where her children are educated, must express some regrets. Already accused of homophobic excesses in an official report and targeted by an investigation for racist insults, the posh establishment in the 6th arrondissement of Paris is once again targeted by Mediapart, which reveals a system of "circumvention" of Parcoursup rules from which the son of the minister.

While each year nearly 600,000 high school students must express their post-baccalaureate training wishes on the platform in the uncertainty of being accepted somewhere, Stanislas would have put in place his own procedure to keep his best students and allow them to obtain the “guarantee of admission” into the prestigious “Stan” preparatory classes. Sweeping away the principle of equal opportunities and transparency of applications, this system invites those privileged to register only one wish on Parcoursup. In France, only 41 high school students registered a single wish on the platform in 2023, 38 were enrolled in final year at Stanislas, including the eldest son of Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.

The 17-year-old young man, currently in HEC prep class in this establishment where he completed his entire education, had only made this wish on Parcoursup. Questioned by Mediapart about this circumvention system, those close to the Minister of Education did not deny it and responded that her family had simply “followed the procedure planned by Stanislas”. They also admitted that the son of Amélie Oudéa-Castéra had “received a favorable opinion from Stanislas” before the official submission of his only application on Parcoursup. Other testimonies from former students have confirmed these practices.