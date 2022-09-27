Paraguay - Morocco: TV channel, streaming... How to follow the match live

PARAGUAY - MOROCCO. The Atlas Lions play in a friendly this Tuesday, September 27 against a South American team, Paraguay.

Second match for the new coach Walid Regargui. After Chile, the Atlas Lions play against Paraguay. "It's like the Chile match, it won't be easy. They will run and they will win. This intensity is good for us before the World Cup. We have to see that we are consistent and prove that against Chile, it was not a victory by accident", first explained the coach. "The guys on the bench, those on the pitch, those in the stands... it's complicated. But I don't have time to try things. I wouldn't make many changes, maybe two or three . I would keep 80% of the backbone of the team. We have to keep the quality, "admitted the coach at a press conference.

Asked about the difficulties of preparation, the coach explains that there has been a lot of work done for several weeks. "Thanks to my staff who have had a lot of meetings with the players for three weeks. We have had a lot of meetings on zoom. We have done a lot of video work too. It showed on the pitch. The challenge today today, it's consistency. Even if the match tomorrow is satisfactory, we will have to be regular at the World Cup. We will have to bring back a title, one day. Our rule is not to lose, "continues the coach."

The kick off of the friendly match between Paraguay and Morocco is scheduled from 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27.

No broadcast in France is planned for this friendly match in Seville between Paraguay and Morocco. To follow the match, you will have to connect to the Arryadia channel, but also to Al Oula and Tamazight.

It is not possible to follow the friendly match between Paraguay and Morocco on internet streaming platforms, MyCanal or even beIN Sports.