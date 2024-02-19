Pantheonization of Manouchian: Le Pen wants to get rid of the far-right label

While Emmanuel Macron estimated Sunday in L'Humanité that "the far-right forces would be inspired not to be present" at the event, Marine Le Pen made it known that she would make the trip.

Wednesday, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the execution of Missak Manouchian and his comrades in arms, on February 21, 1944, the communist resistance fighter who never managed to obtain French nationality despite two requests, as well as his wife Mélinée, will make their entry into the Pantheon. In its press release, the Élysée sees in this pantheonization above all the recognition “of those who were preferably French, and died in the name of the values ​​of France”. A tribute also to the communist and foreign resistance.

Questioned by L'Humanité, in an interview published on Sunday, the President of the Republic focused on the presence of the National Rally at this ceremony. “The far-right forces would be inspired not to be present, given the nature of Manouchian’s fight,” judged Emmanuel Macron. Insisting on “the spirit of decency, the relationship with history [which] should lead them to make a choice”, the Head of State nevertheless stressed that it was not up to him to “sort things out” and that his duty was "to invite all the representatives elected by the French people".

Monday February 19, two days before the event, the former presidential candidate of the National Rally made her decision. “Despite the outrageous remarks of the President of the Republic, Marine Le Pen will attend the ceremony of solemn homage to the Nation,” her entourage informed Agence France-Presse, echoed by numerous media . A snub to the President of the Republic which, however, is a logical continuation of the path taken by Marine Le Pen and her party. After the demonization of the National Front, the normalization of the National Rally is now taking its course.