Panama - France: time, channel, dial... All info

For its last match of the group stage of the Women's World Cup, this Wednesday, August 2, 2023, France faces Panama at the Sydney Football Stadium. Les Bleues want to keep their first place.

It remains to finish the job. Following its success against Brazil (2-1), France has the keys in hand to qualify for the round of 16, and moreover, in first place in group F. For this, the band to Hervé Renard must beat the modest team of Panama, eliminated following two defeats in a row.

Facing the press, Kenza Dali wanted to keep her teammates under pressure. "Looking at the matches, and our result against Jamaica, there is no room for slacking. After the victory against Brazil, the priority was first to enjoy this moment. But, nothing is not done. We cannot fall asleep on this victory. It is three points but, it is three points that we could also have taken against Jamaica. Panama, it will not be easy compared to what one would think.”

Secondly, the Aston Villa player admitted that the resounding success against the Brazilians changed the course of this World Cup: "Expectations are high for us. And after a match like the one against Brazil, we can't disappoint. It puts more pressure on our shoulders. Before Brazil, maybe we were seen at home. Maybe other nations found us a little soft. That's not the case."

At the Sydney Football Stadium, as part of the third day of the group stage of the Women's World Cup, France face Panama. The kick off for this game will be given at 12:00.

As is the case for some posters of the Women's World Cup, France 2 will be responsible for broadcasting this Panama - France.

To follow Panama - France in streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet, you will have only one choice. That of registering for free on the france.tv platform. In a second step, you will join France 2.