Over 2m at 12 years old: the new Wembanyama already exists and it’s impressive

After Victor Wembanyama, another basketball prodigy, already measuring 2.08 meters at 12 years old, could appear on professional courts in the years to come.

After Victor Wembanyama, another future basketball giant is already making headlines, but at a much earlier age. While "Wemby" is making a remarkable debut in the NBA, with good performances despite his team's difficulties, he could be joined across the Atlantic by another prodigy in the years to come. If his technique and his skill impress, Wembanyama especially has the advantage of measuring 2.24 meters at 19 years old, which makes him the tallest player in the American league. Like him, a new basketball nugget stands out for his exceptional size and could make his appearance at the high level in the coming years.

Originally from Burkina Faso, this promising player is called Mohamed Dabone. He plays in the youth teams of FC Barcelona, ​​one of the best basketball clubs in Europe. At 12 years old, he is already 2.08 meters tall and overclassed, playing at the highest level of U15 (under 15) category competitions. Even against opponents several years older, Mohamed Dabone dominated the Mini Copa Endesa tournament. This competition is known for revealing European basketball talents, like NBA stars Luka Doncic and Domantas Sabonis who shone there during the last decade.

Mohamed Dabone was logically elected MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the competition. In the final, he scored a nice total of 25 points, 14 rebounds and 6 blocks. However, another prodigy already known to basketball fans played for the other finalist team: Mahamadou Landoure, MVP of the last edition and Real Madrid player. He therefore had the spotlight stolen even though he had compiled incredible figures in the previous final of the competition: 56 points and 33 rebounds, already against FC Barcelona. He too is physically impressive, standing over 7 feet tall at 14 years old.

Mohamed Dabone also shone in other competitions, since he was elected MVP of another very famous youth tournament, that of Ciutat de L'Hospitalet. He has already played one match in the junior category, but will still have to wait before making his debut in the Spanish basketball elite. The precocity record in Liga Endesa, the Iberian top division, is held by Malian Bassala Bagayoko, who made his debut at 14 years, 7 months and 15 days in 2021, and is still playing for his club Fuenlabrada at now 17 years.