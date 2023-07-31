Ousmane Dembélé: Frenchman in Paris by Sunday, for how much?

PSG have reached an agreement with Ousmane Dembélé and must welcome the Frenchman by the end of the week.

It's official, Paris will pay the 50 million to acquire Dembélé. The capital club had until July 31 to pay the 50 million and Paris did, but not really under the release clause. If the PSG activated the mechanism of the striker's release clause, it above all expressed its intention to buy out the last year of Dembélé's contract for 50 million euros. The subtlety lies in the fact that this operation would not be carried out in the usual framework, with the Spanish LFP, but in application of contractual agreements between Barça and Dembélé.

As L'Equipe explains, this formality opens a period of 5 days to finalize the formalities with the player. Barça and PSG will negotiate to reach an agreement outside the framework of the release clause. This could relate to a higher amount, but would offer the advantage of making it possible to set up different payment methods. According to information from Mohamed Bouhafsi, the world champion will sign a 5-year contract.

If he is not injured, Ousmane Dembélé is probably one of the best in his position. But unfortunately, the Frenchman has often suffered serious injuries and Paris will have to ensure the Frenchman's good health. But if we look at the statistics, the Barca striker played 25 games last season for 7 goals and 4 assists, but above all he had a great influence on the attacking animation, repeatedly provoking praise from Xavi.

Short biography of Ousmane Dembélé Ousmane Dembélé was born on May 15, 1997 in Vernon, Eure, and grew up in Les Andelys. He was destined very early for a career as a professional footballer. Originally from Senegal, Ousmane Dembélé has a brother and two sisters. While they devoted themselves to their studies, the young Ousmane trained and joined the ALM Evreux club from the age of 7. Encouraged by his relatives, Ousmane Dembélé embarks on training to become a professional football player. His family, guided by his mother Fatimata, did not hesitate to move to Brittany to give the future player the chance to pursue his dream. The latter is partly responsible for managing her career in collaboration with her agent, Badou Sambague.

Born in Eure on May 15, 1997, Ousmane Dembélé was destined very early for a career as a professional footballer. In 2004, he joined ALM Evreux and took his first steps in the field. After 5 seasons in the junior course, he joined Evreux FC. He also tried his hand at futsal and wasted no time in getting noticed by recruiters from Stade Rennes, Stade Malherbe in Caen and even Le Havre AC. From 2010 to 2015, he completed his training in Brittany. In 2013 and 2014, he was also selected 8 times for the France team, during which he scored 4 goals. In the French amateur championship 2, the player notably scored 13 goals in 18 games. Ousmane Dembélé's professional career began in 2015.

He discovered Ligue 1 with Stade Rennes. In 29 games, he scored 12 goals and 5 assists. Ousmane Dembélé won the UNFP player of the month trophy in March 2016 after scoring two goals in a match against Reims. But the few months of collaboration with Rennes are complicated, in particular because of his salary demands. For 15 million euros, his transfer is recorded at the end of the season for Borussia Dortmund, which he joined in the summer of 2016. Only three months after the start of his contract, he becomes a regular player and participates in the Bundesliga . In 50 games played, he scored ten goals. In August 2017, the player was sanctioned by the club for not showing up during training.

In mid-2017, Ousmane Dembélé now plays for FC Barcelona, ​​​​who see him as the replacement for Neymar, who left for PSG. His transfer is estimated at more than 105 million euros, making it one of the most expensive transfers in football. Since then, his career has had its ups and downs, notably due to injuries, and he has not yet reached the level one would have imagined, given his potential. This did not prevent him from being crowned world champion with the Blues in 2018.

Ousmane Dembélé had a fairly linear career with the France team. Called first among young people (U17, U18, U19 and Espoirs), he had his first selection for the Blues at 19, when he came into play in a friendly match against Italy on September 1. 2016. Very quickly, the French winger will not leave the group of Didier Deschamps who makes him one of his basic men. He scored his first goal with the Blues in a match against England in June 2017. Logically called up for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Ousmane Dembélé started the first match of the group stage against Australia (2- 1), but the sluggish match of the Blues encourages Didier Deschamps to change his plans. The French winger comes out of the starting XI and will only come into play against Uruguay in the quarter-finals (0-2) during the final phase. Caught up by injuries and his inconstancy, Ousmane Dembélé will spend almost two and a half years away from the France team, between November 2018 and March 2021, when he was recalled by Didier Deschamps with the Blues. Just in time to then be integrated into the French selection to compete in Euro 2021. Facing Hungary, he comes into play, even hits the opposing post before injuring himself at the end of the game. A match that looks like him, unfortunately. Since then, he has played only one match with the France team. It was during the last rally in September, when he returned late in the game against Austria.

During the 2022 World Cup, Ousmane Dembélé alternates between good and bad. Have zero goals, he did not bring the madness he brings to FC Barcelona, ​​but the Barça player impressed with his desire and his determination, especially during the defensive phases. Unfortunately, his aggressiveness cost him dearly in the World Cup final when he conceded a penalty on Angel Di Maria, taken by the experience of the Argentinian. He will be replaced a few minutes later and will attend the coronation of Argentina on the bench.

Ousmane Dembélé has become a different player for a few months and he seems to have put his physical problems behind him. His last big injury dates back to Euro 2021 with the Blues, during the match against Hungary. The FC Barcelona winger seems to have finally understood the rhythm of life of a professional player, after years spent injuring himself, which could have been frustrating for him, for his clubs and for the France team. His personal situation is certainly not unrelated to this development, since Ousmane Dembélé married in December 2021 and now leads a tidy life. The French international is also in a stable situation in the club, since he recently extended his contract with Barça until 2024. A club where he arrived more than five years ago, in the summer of 2017.