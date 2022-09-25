Our guide to getting started on FUT in FIFA 23

The FUT 23 Web App is live and players are already building and managing their squads. For those who want to discover FUT mode for the first time, here is a little guide to get you started on a good basis, and for free.

[Updated September 23, 2022 at 4:39 p.m.] FIFA 23 will be available on September 30, or September 27 for the smart ones who want to take advantage of its early access, and players are already getting started on the FUT 23 mode. Electronic Arts has indeed launched the FUT 23 web application which allows you to compose your team, open your card packs and manage your FIFA points in preview. A boon for fans of FUT mode who are embarking on a new season of tough competition, while many novices can already begin to understand the game mode. It is for them that we have prepared a little tutorial FUT beginner, allowing you to understand how the game works in detail and start your first matches without a hitch.

To get started, we'd have to define FIFA 23's FUT mode. It's a competitive game mode, where players build and manage their own team, before engaging in one-on-one and two-on-one ranked matches. against two. FIFA Ultimate Team (or FUT) is an entirely different world to the "classic" FIFA experience, it's far more comprehensive, hard to pick up, and fiercely competitive. But it attracts more and more players every year, with its complexity, depth and rewarding side. It is a mode that requires time and dedication, and if desired, money. But we will not leave aside there, this guide being a simple set of advice for players wishing to embark on the FUT adventure, without spending a penny.

And yes, because it must be remembered, FUT is based on the acquisition and sale of players, which we accumulate via packs that we can obtain by completing objectives, or by putting money into them. The (soccer) players each have one or more cards, with their own statistics, which divide them into four categories; bronze players, silver players and gold players, as well as special players, the latter being the most difficult to obtain. To give you an idea, the biggest FUT players spend several thousand euros at the start of the season to multiply the purchases of packs and build the best possible team. But out of the question for us to spend a kopek there

The FUT mode is therefore based on the composition of a team, with which you will face other players in the Division Rivals mode in order to climb the levels that make up the divisions. There are 10 Divisions and an Elite Division, with Division 10 being the weakest, and Elite the strongest. Your team is made up of players with different ratings and statistics, some of whom you can sell to earn credits that will allow you to acquire other players. The transfer market in FIFA FUT is complex and somewhat similar in principle to an MMORPG auction house. Player prices are fluctuating and depend on their popularity and value in a squad at any given time. The stronger the player is in a FUT squad, the more expensive they will be. Conversely, a very expensive player today may very well see its value tenfold in a week. That's why you have to deal with the transfer market sparingly.

In FUT mode, your team is made up of individual players, from different clubs, different leagues and different countries. Only, the relationships between your players create what is called the "collective score" of your team. This stat defines the level of complicity between your different players, and the higher its value, the stronger your team will be. The usual rule is to try to place players who share different points in common to increase your collective score. The recommended value before jumping into PvP games is at least 90.

The more you play FUT, the more weekly rewards you earn. Each week, challenges will be offered to you which, once completed, will allow you to win player packs. Do not hesitate to consult them every week to maximize your chances of obtaining new packs.

You now have everything you need to get started on the most competitive of FIFA 23 modes. Don't forget, a big part of the game revolves around micro-transactions and it's nice to remember that there is a certain class to play FUT 23 without opening your wallet to make it easier. Here we play hard. This guide was developed with the help of streamers Popov and Pafol, whom we thank.