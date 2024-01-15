Oudéa-Castéra controversy: a new damning testimony

At the heart of the controversy surrounding the Minister of National Education, Youth, Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, a new testimony comes to counter the version of Ms. Oudéa Castéra.

This Tuesday, January 16, Franceinfo collected new testimony in the controversy surrounding the Minister of Education and Sports. This is the testimony of Isabelle Broué. Ms. Broué is the mother of two children attending the Littré school, located in the 6th arrondissement of Paris, where the minister's eldest son attended school 14 years ago. During the period when she assumed the role of FCPE delegate within the school between 2008 and 2020, she declares that she did not notice any problem with “repeated absences of teachers”. She also told Franceinfo: "I have no memory of there being the slightest absence, anything that would be notable. Not at all. Really not."

While the minister chose to send one of her sons to a private school after having encountered, according to her, a problem of absenteeism on the part of teachers in the public school where her son was previously enrolled in 2009, Isabelle Broué explained this Tuesday morning that in the event of absence "there was obviously a replacement and in the event that for a morning, it was not possible to have one, the director welcomed the students". She adds, “And if there were still no replacements in the afternoon, the children were distributed from one class to another.” Ms. Oudéa-Castéra is expected this Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m. at the Littré school to speak with the teachers.

Ms. Broué also stressed that "at no time as a parent do I remember being asked not to send our children to school! It's just absurd to present it like that, it's not possible. The children were welcomed no matter what. I don't remember any absenteeism. Not at all." In reaction to this controversy, the Minister of National Education and Sports had a "consensual and peaceful" exchange Monday evening with her son's teacher when he was enrolled in the school in question, as revealed Franceinfo.