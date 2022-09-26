Oscars: "Saint-Omer" will represent France in 2023

OSCARS 2023. Alice Diop's "Saint-Omer" was chosen to represent France at the Oscars on March 12, 2023. The film still has to go through several selection phases.

[Updated September 26, 2022 at 9:39 a.m.] After a tumultuous ceremony last March, the Oscars are preparing for their 2023 edition. This will be held on March 12, 2023, live from Los Angeles. France has chosen this Friday, September 23 the film chosen to represent the country at the biggest award ceremony of the seventh art. This is "Saint-Omer" by Alice Diop, who has already received two awards at the Venice Film Festival.

"Saint-Omer" is inspired by a true story of infanticide that took place in 2013 and more particularly questions the relationship to motherhood, as the director explained in Venice. The feature film will be released in France on November 23, 2022. Remember, however, that before parading at the Oscars, the film will have to pass several selection phases and face other films that are not American. A pre-selection will take place on December 21, 2022, before the list of five finalists in the running for the Oscar for best foreign film is revealed on January 24, 2023.

The 2023 Oscars will once again take place in March, while the ceremony traditionally takes place a month earlier. It is on March 12, 2023 that we will be able to discover the award ceremony for the best of American cinema. The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles.

Each year, the Oscars reward the best of American cinema. The 94th ceremony took place on Sunday, March 27, 2022 live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Coda won Best Picture, while Will Smith and Jessica Chastain won Best Actor and Best Actress Oscars. Jane Campion won the Oscar for Best Director. Below, discover the complete winners of the Oscars 2022:

The 2022 Oscars were broadcast live and unencrypted on Canal on the night of Sunday March 27 to Monday March 28, 2022. If you missed the ceremony and want to watch it in replay, know that it is available for streaming on the site MyCanal. All you have to do is subscribe to the platform and the Canal channel package to have access to it.