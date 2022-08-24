Oppo Reno 8: info, price and release date on the next phone

OPPO RENO 8. The new Oppo Reno 8 is expected to arrive in Europe soon. The phone is already well known after its release in China. Discover all the features, price and release date of the future Oppo Reno 8.

The new Oppo Reno 8 is finally official in France. The brand should soon give news of its new phone with first availability, official prices and a release date. Available in China since May, the new Oppo Reno 8 seems to be establishing itself as a real affordable photophone, which can overshadow the Google Pixel 6 Pro and Oppo Find X5 Pro. Find out all the first information, potential prices and release date of the new Oppo Reno 8.

We are talking about the Oppo Reno 8 in the singular, but be aware that there are three versions of the device: the classic model, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, and the Oppo Reno 8 Lite. The latter, as you can imagine, will be versions with very different characteristics and prices from the basic phone. This strategy allows Oppo to target different audiences, from the smallest budgets to the most demanding users.

Let's first look at the Oppo Reno 8. This basic model has a Dimensity 1300 processor. A mid-range chip that should allow the phone to run the majority of games in good quality. The latter should be supported by 8 GB of RAM to support your daily applications.

The Oppo Reno 8 is equipped with a 6.43-inch Full HD AMOLED panel. The phone screen also displays a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. This should guarantee good fluidity when browsing applications, but also when playing video games.

Regarding the photo, the Oppo Reno 8 is equipped with three sensors on the back of the phone. The brand intends to offer a great experience in this area, and thus compete with other specialist firms in the field. The Oppo Reno 8 thus has the following sensors:

Finally, on the autonomy side, the new Oppo Reno 8 is equipped with a 4500 mAh battery. Although it will be necessary to see in real condition the energy management by the processor, this should guarantee a good autonomy on the phone. The latter is also compatible with fast charging up to 80 W.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is advertised as the best phone in the range. The latter should however see its cost increased compared to its two classic and Lite counterparts. The differences of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro with the basic model are not legion, but are interesting enough to be mentioned as the phone seems to be powerful.

The first characteristic of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is to be found on the side of its processor. No Dimensity 1300 chip here, but a Mediatek Dimensity 8100 MAX processor supported by 8 GB of RAM. This powerful chip should allow the Oppo Reno 8 Pro to display very good performance in the most resource-intensive applications.

But the great feature of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro compared to other models in the range lies in its camera. If the sensors are the same as for the classic model, the Oppo Reno 8 also has a MariSilicon X chip, which was until now reserved for the Oppo Find X range which has been excelling in photography for some time. It could therefore be that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro becomes a new benchmark for the material for a more affordable price than the top of the range of the brand.

Finally, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro also has a Full HD AMOLED screen, but in a size a bit larger than the basic model, since the Pro phone goes to 6.70 inches. Its refresh rate is also higher, since the Oppo Reno 8 Pro can reach 120 Hz when browsing applications.

The little brother in the range is called the Oppo Reno 8 Lite. This version should be the lightest, but also the most affordable in order to address more modest budgets. Good news for them: the Oppo Reno 8 Lite takes several points from the basic model, with a few small differences to reduce its production cost.

If the screen of the Oppo Reno 8 Lite is still a 6.43-inch Full HD AMOLED panel, its maximum refresh rate only reaches 60 Hz, which is the norm on many devices in its class. price. The phone will still provide good daily fluidity, but less than that of its two classic and Pro counterparts.

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite processor does not come from Mediatek, but from Qualcomm. This is the Snapdragon 695 which is supported by 8 GB of RAM. On the autonomy side, the battery of the Oppo Reno 8 Lite is still 4500 mAh, but fast charging is only available up to 33 W. Also note that the Oppo Reno 8 Lite will be the only one of the range to be equipped with a Jack socket.

At this time, we don't have an official release date for the Oppo Reno 8 or the rest of its lineup. The brand should, however, reveal more information on August 31, where we should also learn the official prices of each model. We'll be sure to keep this article updated with new information from Oppo.

If each model in the Oppo Reno 8 range should have its own price, it is currently difficult to predict prices. No official information is yet available on this subject, but Oppo should not delay communicating around this data. Once again, we will have to wait until August 31 to obtain more information.