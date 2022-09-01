Oppo Reno 8: headphones worth 200 euros offered

OPPO RENO 8. The firm has just announced its new Oppo Reno 8. Available in three distinct versions, the latter seems to assert itself as a champion of photography.

The Oppo Reno 8 is finally available in France. This new smartphone from the brand seems to play in the same court as the previous Find X5 Pro by taking up several of its specificities. Also note that the Oppo Reno 8 have an introductory offer that allows you to benefit from Oppo Enco wireless headphones worth 199 euros offered!

We are talking about the Oppo Reno 8 in the singular, but know that there are three versions of the device: the classic model, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, and the Oppo Reno 8 Lite. The latter, as you can imagine, are versions with very different characteristics and prices from the basic phone. This strategy allows Oppo to target different audiences, from the smallest budgets to the most demanding users.

What are the features of the Oppo Reno 8?

Let's first look at the Oppo Reno 8. This basic model has a Dimensity 1300 processor. A mid-range chip that should allow the phone to run the majority of games in good quality. The latter is supported by 8 GB of RAM to support your daily applications.

The Oppo Reno 8 is equipped with a 6.43-inch Full HD AMOLED panel. The phone screen also displays a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. This should guarantee good fluidity when browsing applications, but also when playing video games.

Regarding the photo, the Oppo Reno 8 is equipped with three sensors on the back of the phone. The brand intends to offer a great experience in this area, and thus compete with other specialist firms in the field. The Oppo Reno 8 thus has the following sensors:

Finally, on the autonomy side, the new Oppo Reno 8 is equipped with a 4500 mAh battery. Although it will be necessary to see in real condition the energy management by the processor, this should guarantee a good autonomy on the phone. The latter is also compatible with fast charging up to 80 W.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is advertised as the best phone in the range. The latter, however, sees its cost increased compared to its two classic and Lite counterparts. The differences of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro with the basic model are not legion, but are interesting enough to be mentioned as the phone seems to be powerful.

The first characteristic of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is to be found on the side of its processor. No Dimensity 1300 chip here, but a Mediatek Dimensity 8100 MAX processor supported by 8 GB of RAM. This powerful chip should allow the Oppo Reno 8 Pro to display very good performance in the most resource-intensive applications.

But the great feature of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro compared to other models in the range lies in its camera. If the sensors are the same as for the classic model, the Oppo Reno 8 also has a MariSilicon X chip, which was until now reserved for the Oppo Find X range which has been excelling in photography for some time. It could therefore be that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro becomes a new benchmark for the material for a more affordable price than the top of the range of the brand.

Finally, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro also has a Full HD AMOLED screen, but in a size a bit larger than the basic model, since the Pro phone goes to 6.70 inches. Its refresh rate is also higher, since the Oppo Reno 8 Pro can reach 120 Hz when browsing applications.

The little brother in the range is called the Oppo Reno 8 Lite. This version is the lightest, but also the most affordable in order to address more modest budgets. Good news for them: the Oppo Reno 8 Lite takes several points from the basic model, with a few small differences to reduce its production cost.

If the screen of the Oppo Reno 8 Lite is still a 6.43-inch Full HD AMOLED panel, its maximum refresh rate only reaches 60 Hz, which is the norm on many devices in its class. price. The phone will still provide good daily fluidity, but less than that of its two classic and Pro counterparts.

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite processor does not come from Mediatek, but from Qualcomm. This is the Snapdragon 695 which is supported by 8 GB of RAM. On the autonomy side, the battery of the Oppo Reno 8 Lite is still 4500 mAh, but fast charging is only available up to 33 W. Also note that the Oppo Reno 8 Lite will be the only one of the range to be equipped with a Jack socket.

The new Oppo Reno 8s were unveiled during an online conference on Wednesday August 31, 2022. Oppo surprised its fans by also announcing the immediate availability of the entire range! The new Oppo Reno 8s have therefore been available since Wednesday, August 31.

Each model in the Oppo Reno 8 range has its own price to suit different budgets. The Pro version remains the most expensive, but also the most efficient with a price of 799 euros. The Oppo Reno 8 Lite is aimed at more modest budgets with a price of 449 euros. The classic model is established at the center of the range with a price of 599 euros. Note that an introductory offer allows you to benefit from free Oppo Enco wireless headphones.