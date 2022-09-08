Ons Jabeur: standings, winners... Who is the Tunisian who faces Caroline Garcia?

JABBER. In the semi-final of the US Open against the French Caroline Garcia, the Tunisian Ons Jabeur has also been on the screen since the start of the season.

World number 5, the Tunisian Ons Jabeur has impressed since the start of the season despite a catastrophic Roland-Garros and elimination in the first round. Facing Caroline Garcia, the player is aiming for a Grand Slam final and evokes good memories against the Frenchwoman. "This match brings back old memories (smile)! I'm happy to find Caroline in such a setting. I'm happy for her to see that she's back at the highest level, where she should be. Obviously I I know she's a very aggressive player. We'll see who manages to impose her style of play. I think, I hope it will be a very good match..."

If we look at the statistics, Ons Jabeur leaves with the favors of the predictions for this meeting. She is undefeated on the WTA Tour against Caroline Garcia, with two victories in the first round of the 2019 US Open, and in the second round of the 2020 Australian Open. The same was true on the junior circuit, with four victories for the Tunisian in four games at Roland-Garros (in the 2nd round in 2010, in the semi-finals in 2011), Wimbledon (in the 1st round in 2010) and... the US Open (in the quarter-finals in 2010).

Ons Jabeur was born on August 28, 1994 in Ksar Hellal in Tunisia, 20 kilometers from Monastir. Daughter of Ridha and Samira Jabeur, the Tunisian discovers tennis thanks to her mother who puts a racket in her hands from the age of three and takes her to the Hammam Sousse club, a chic suburb of the seaside resort Sousse where the Jabeur family lives. . From four to thirteen years old, she trained Nabil Mlika but for lack of sufficient facilities to pursue her dream and become a professional, Ons Jabeur joined the sports high school of El Menzah in Tunis.

First Arab player to join the top 10, Ons Jabeur is an extraordinary tennis player where the Tunisian has an immense offensive and defensive panoply. From the backhand slice to the forehand along the line, passing through the drop shots, she easily imposes her game on her opponents who are often disarmed in the face of the variety of her shots.

Ons Jabeur has won 2 titles in her career including the WTA 1000 in Madrid in 2022 after beating the American Jessica Pegula. The Tunisian was also crowned at the Birmingham tournament in 2021. Five lost finals are added to the record of the native of Ksar Hellal: Charleston and Rome in 2022, Charleston and Chicago in 2021, Moscow in 2018.

Close to 250th place in the world (264th - NDR) in 2012 when she took her first steps on the women's circuit, Ons Jabeur currently ranks 5th in the WTA rankings, her best since the start of her career. Since the start of her career, she has played 577 games for a positive ratio of 371 wins and 206 losses.

Since 2012 when she turned professional, Ons Jabeur has raised over $6 million ($6,055,892m) in prize money including $1,868,217m in 2022.

Since 2015, Ons Jabeur has been married to Karim Kamoun, a former fencer and his physical trainer.